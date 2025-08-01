The seven-figure business-building agents are quietly laying the groundwork for Q4 during the summer, Coldwell Banker Warburg’s Kevelyn Guzman writes.

Summer in real estate has a reputation. You know it. I know it. Slower. Sleepier. Agents convince themselves that the city is empty, that no one’s doing deals, and they may as well check out, too.

But here’s the truth: While most agents are at the beach or scrolling Instagram by the pool, the best ones, the ones building seven-figure businesses, are quietly laying the groundwork for a fourth-quarter payoff.

At Coldwell Banker Warburg, we didn’t sit back either. So what did we do this summer?

For National Ice Cream Day on July 20, we branded a Coldwell Banker Warburg Mister Softee truck and handed out free ice cream at one of the busiest corners in Manhattan. We set up shop right there and had our agents engaging with the community face-to-face.

We hosted a pickleball networking event and showed up every Thursday at Live at the Archway in DUMBO to connect, build visibility and keep the energy going.

But the real work is happening behind the scenes as we prepare for the fall market. This wasn’t about staying busy. It was about staying relevant and building momentum when others were slowing down.

This isn’t about hustle culture for the sake of it. It’s about using the natural pause of summer to recalibrate, strategize, and get in front of the people and opportunities that will pay dividends when everyone else wakes back up. Here’s how.

1. Play offense while others are playing defense

In slower months, too many agents default to defense. They tighten up spending, coast on existing business and tell themselves, “I’ll hit it hard after Labor Day.”

But while they’re playing it safe, you should be building. Call the clients who said, “We’re not ready until fall.” Reach out to your sphere, not with a generic “just checking in,” but with real value. Share market insights, invite them for coffee, send a handwritten note. Plant seeds everywhere.

By the time September rolls around, you’re already top of mind. Everyone else is starting from zero.

2. Audit your business like a CEO

Summer is the perfect time to look at your business from 30,000 feet. What worked this year? Where did leads actually come from? Are you still relying on outdated tactics because they feel comfortable?

Ask yourself:

Am I treating this like a job or like a business? A business requires systems, strategy and investment, not just showing up and hoping.

Am I keeping the human element front and center? Relationships, conversations, and care drive referrals and repeat business in this industry.

If I were my own coach, what would I tell myself to start or stop doing?

This isn’t about beating yourself up. It’s about being honest. Great agents aren’t afraid to call their own bluffs.

3. Double down on personal branding

This is also the time to build your visibility. When was the last time you updated your bio, headshots or social media presence? Are you positioning yourself as the agent of choice in your market or blending in with everyone else?

Post more often. Share stories about your listings, clients, and even your own journey in real estate. The goal isn’t perfection. It’s consistency. People can’t refer or hire you if they don’t know you exist.

And listen, I get it. Social media isn’t for everyone. If it’s not your thing, lean into your social sphere. Reach out to past clients. Grab coffee with that attorney who always sends referrals. Host a small get-together. Real estate is still a relationship business, and staying visible offline matters just as much.

4. Host something, anything

Summer is prime time for small, thoughtful events. Consider a client appreciation happy hour, a rooftop cocktail night, a pickleball game or a casual breakfast for your sphere.

It doesn’t need to be big. It just needs to get you face-to-face with people. The agents who stay top-of-mind aren’t always the ones with the biggest budgets. They’re the ones who show up.

5. Sharpen your skills while the market is quiet

Everyone says they’ll invest in training or coaching “when things slow down.” Well, things are slow. So take that course. Hire the coach. Practice your listing presentation until it is second nature.

The market doesn’t care how long you’ve had your license. It rewards the people who stay sharp.

Summer isn’t slow. It’s strategic

If you shift your mindset, summer stops being the dead zone of the calendar and starts being your secret weapon. The agents who treat these months as a business-building season are the ones who hit the fourth quarter at full speed.

The others will still be shaking off the sand.

So here’s the question. When September comes, do you want to be playing catch-up or closing?