Inman proudly announces the winners of the 2025 Inman Innovator Awards, celebrating the people and companies whose innovations are bringing real estate forward into the future.
The Inman Innovator Awards are the most highly anticipated awards in the entire real estate ecosystem. For over two decades, these prestigious awards have honored companies and individuals who relentlessly turn transformative ideas into reality and elevate standards for the industry as a whole.
Whether redefining client communication, revolutionizing property showcasing, applying new technologies, or building innovative business models, the 2025 Inman Innovator Award winners each serve as a testament to those real estate professionals shaping the future of real estate.
Following an open call for nominations from around the industry, the finalists for each category were selected by the Inman editorial team. The winners in 12 categories were celebrated today at Inman Connect San Diego, along with the announcement of the 2025 recipient of the Nate Ellis Award for giving back to the residential real estate community.
The 2025 Inman Innovator Awards winners are:
Innovator of the Year
- Kenya Burrell Van-Wormer and Katherine Winston, Equity Angels
Company of the Year
- Rechat
Agent or team
- Kenny Klaus, The Klaus Team
Brokerage
- SERHANT.
Marketing or branding campaign
- “Never Become a Former New Yorker” campaign, StreetEasy
Use of video
- Aperture Global Launch Video
Lead servicing solution
Marketing solution
Client experience solution
Use of artificial intelligence (AI)
Industry podcast
- Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered, James Dwiggins and Keith Robinson
MLS, association or industry organization
The Nate Ellis Award (for giving back to the community)
- Bob Hale, Houston Association of Realtors
Winners were celebrated today at Inman Connect San Diego at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront. On Tuesday, Inman announced the newest members of its Golden I Club, the highest distinction in luxury real estate, at Inman Luxury Connect.
Information on Inman’s full slate of real estate industry awards can be found at inman.com/awards. Questions about Inman’s real estate awards programs should be directed to awards@inman.com.