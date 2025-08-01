Inman proudly announces the winners of the 2025 Inman Innovator Awards, celebrating the people and companies whose innovations are bringing real estate forward into the future.

The Inman Innovator Awards are the most highly anticipated awards in the entire real estate ecosystem. For over two decades, these prestigious awards have honored companies and individuals who relentlessly turn transformative ideas into reality and elevate standards for the industry as a whole.

Whether redefining client communication, revolutionizing property showcasing, applying new technologies, or building innovative business models, the 2025 Inman Innovator Award winners each serve as a testament to those real estate professionals shaping the future of real estate.

Following an open call for nominations from around the industry, the finalists for each category were selected by the Inman editorial team. The winners in 12 categories were celebrated today at Inman Connect San Diego, along with the announcement of the 2025 recipient of the Nate Ellis Award for giving back to the residential real estate community.

The 2025 Inman Innovator Awards winners are:

Innovator of the Year

Kenya Burrell Van-Wormer and Katherine Winston, Equity Angels

Company of the Year

Rechat

Agent or team

Kenny Klaus, The Klaus Team

Brokerage

SERHANT.

Marketing or branding campaign

“Never Become a Former New Yorker” campaign, StreetEasy

Use of video

Aperture Global Launch Video

Lead servicing solution

Marketing solution

Client experience solution

Use of artificial intelligence (AI)

Industry podcast

Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered , James Dwiggins and Keith Robinson

MLS, association or industry organization

The Nate Ellis Award (for giving back to the community)

Bob Hale, Houston Association of Realtors

Winners were celebrated today at Inman Connect San Diego at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront. On Tuesday, Inman announced the newest members of its Golden I Club, the highest distinction in luxury real estate, at Inman Luxury Connect.

Information on Inman’s full slate of real estate industry awards can be found at inman.com/awards. Questions about Inman’s real estate awards programs should be directed to awards@inman.com.