Luxury Presence has rolled out a series of AI agents for marketing, using them to help agents and brokerage marketing teams do more outreach, lead nurture and display advertising in less time.

Luxury Presence’s recent software update represents the latest in what artificial intelligence can do for the business world.

It’s called “agentic AI” and the marketing software firm is using it to help agents and brokerage marketing teams do more outreach, lead nurture and display advertising in less time. Much less.

Luxury Presence CEO and founder Malte Kramer was on hand in San Diego at Inman Connect’s new venue to speak on panels, network and promote his company. He was able to show Inman what his “team of agents” is up to with a few spare moments of downtime and dodgy hotel Wi-Fi from the manic main stage green room.

“There’s so much excitement around AI, and this idea of a full marketing team not asking you to do anything new … “ Kramer said. “You just log in and see what your team is doing for you.”

Agentic AI is not referring to “AI real estate agents,” although it could. An AI agent is an AI entity tasked with specific functions, such as email follow-up or note-taking. It can also be trained to tackle more complex jobs, such as blog writing.

Luxury Presence’s team of AI agents, accessible and managed via the backend of its digital marketing suite in what Kramer called a “live streaming proof of work,” manages and reports results on digital display advertising, blog writing, lead nurture and even SEO strategy.

Each can do precisely what a person charged with each job can do: manage ad spend, write about local events and market trends, adjust SEO tactics according to algorithm changes, and follow up on new web leads. It processes data for decision-making 24/7, increasing accuracy, reaction time and content relevancy.

Don’t fret: Human marketing teams will still have work to do. They’ll simply be better at it, more informed and reactive, Kramer said.

Luxury Presence’s marketing agents can be managed and adjusted as needed and even turned off. Blog posts can be edited and set to be manually published. The company said that early results on approval testing of content and decisions made by the agents landed at 99.51 percent.

Agentic AI is considered the next major phase of the business world’s adoption of the self-evolving technology. Retail behemoth Walmart, the world’s largest company by revenue, has invested heavily in AI agents, so much so that it is already rolling out “super agents” to manage subservient agents.

Inman Connect San Diego is all in on AI as well. In between discussions on the latest from Andy Florence and Clear Cooperation debates, seemingly every onstage panel and side-room chat is talking about the role AI is taking across residential real estate. The topic is ever-present.

Luxury Presence’s “first fully autonomous AI marketing team” was built over four years and combines “AI with large language models and layered generative security along with real-time MLS feeds and first-party data gathered from over 60 million annual visitors across Luxury Presence websites,” the company said.

The company then layered in data collected from more than 65,000 real estate agents who have worked with many of the company’s products, 30 percent of whom are on The Wall Street Journal’s ranking of top 100 agents, according to Luxury Presence.

The company’s AI tools will be rolling out for new and existing accounts the first week of August.

