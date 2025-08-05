Opendoor managed to increase its revenue and cut its losses in a reassuring sign for investors just a few months after the iBuyer was at risk of being delisted from the stock market.

Opendoor investors who recently had to contend with the prospect of the company’s delisting from the stock market got some good news Tuesday after the company revealed that it increased revenue and trimmed losses in the second quarter of this year.

Opendoor’s revenue was up 4 percent year over year to $1.6 billion, which represented a 36 percent increase from the previous quarter. Meanwhile, the company trimmed its net loss to $29 million, an improvement over the $85 million lost during the first quarter of 2025 and the $92 million lost during the second quarter of 2024.

The iBuyer sold 4,299 homes, which was up 46 percent from the previous quarter and up 5 percent year over year. However, it only bought 1,757 homes, a decline of 51 percent from Q1 2025 and a drop of 63 percent year over year.

“We delivered $1.6 billion in revenue in the second quarter and achieved our first quarter of Adjusted EBITDA profitability since 2022, even as housing market conditions continued to deteriorate,” CEO Carrie Wheeler said in a statement. “This progress reflects the discipline and expertise we’ve built into every part of our business.

“We are building on that foundation by expanding our agent-led distribution platform, enabling partner agents to offer multiple solutions to address each homeowner’s needs,” Wheeler continued. “This is a significant evolution in how we operate, allowing us to serve many more sellers and capture capital-light revenue streams as we build the best place to sell.”

The iBuyer’s total inventory was 4,538 homes — collectively worth $1.5 billion — at the end of the second quarter, which was down 32 percent year over year and down 35 percent from the first quarter of 2025.

Opendoor closed out Q2 2025 with 393 homes under contract for purchase, down 78 percent year over year and down 63 percent from the previous quarter.

The company maintained its foothold operating in 50 markets, which has been a constant for the last year.

During the first quarter of the year, Opendoor had managed to trim its losses by about $24 million year over year, but its revenue was down by about 2 percent from the same period in 2024.

Opendoor had been put on notice in May 2025 that it was at risk of delisting from the Nasdaq Stock Market because its share price had slipped below $1, the minimum threshold companies must maintain to remain listed. By the end of July, however, the company had regained its compliance and nixed its plans to do a reverse stock split.

In the last two weeks of July, investors bought and sold more than 6 billion shares in Opendoor — as investors did the same with tens of millions in shares at fellow iBuyer Offerpad — in what market experts suspected was some mix of a meme stock rally and short squeeze.

Before the second earnings call took place on Tuesday, Opendoor’s stock price sat at about $2.53, which was up 2.85 percent from the day before.

Note: This story will be updated after an earnings call scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. PT on Tuesday.

Email Lillian Dickerson