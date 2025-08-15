Real estate teams, brokerages and agents can use ListedKit to handle all documents, timelines, inspections and contracts with help from Ava, the company’s AI agent.

Listedkit is an artificial intelligence-powered transaction management solution

ListedKit? Haven’t I heard of that before?

This version of ListedKit is completely different from what I reviewed a couple of years ago. The company’s initial founder stepped aside and offered new management an opportunity to shift course. I don’t like the word “pivot,” but that’s what happened. The business incubator from which ListedKit was birthed, Harmony Venture Lab, stepped into the director’s chair.

Whereas the former version emphasized keeping the client in the loop (which I really want to see more of) while it diligently broke down transactions into palatable, calendar-driven tasks, the new take on ListedKit isn’t as buyer- and seller-outreach focused but does offer multiple ways to ensure transparency remains critical to getting the sale closed. The spirit is still there, as is the versatility and easy-to-swallow implementation. Here’s what I wrote about it last time:

ListedKit is the type of lightweight, sign-up-and-go software that targets individual agents, teams and smaller, fast-moving brokerages and that appeals to the heart of good deal flow: systematization. It centers deal management around list templates and task drivers. It’s not overbuilt; it’s intended to be engaged once the contract is official and designed to support how you work, not change it. It has accounts for teams, agents and clients and can be fully branded to the user.

I’ll admit that I’m all about a better experience for the consumer; this new iteration is a much easier sell to the industry end-user who better relates to smooth deal flow than the value in overcoming the black hole of nothingness that defines most transactions between signing and close.

Craig’s view

The majority of transaction management solutions on the market — and there are a lot of them — rest on the idea that it’s always better to start at the top of the relationship. By that I mean they pride themselves on harnessing data from the birth of the lead through home tours and all the email-based negotiation to document signing.

I’m all for the data integrity and inherent efficiency that offers. A drawback is that those kinds of systems can be hard to tackle for smaller independents, alternative models or even teams hoping to claim some autonomy from their brand’s technology choices.

This is where ListedKit AI excels. It gives others a reason to embrace AI without having to topple their current tech stack. Documents — inspections, addenda, loan approvals, letters, purchase agreements — are dragged or uploaded to the system in their final executed format to be “studied” by Ava, ListedKit’s AI agent.

The software devises and publishes timelines with names, dates, prices, property details, party roles and all other pertinent data that’s required for the user to do their job. The information remains in a single user interface and provides chat functionality to converse with Ava about a certain document or larger deal point. This may be a sticking point at first because so many people getting used to working with AI, across all industries, are too unsure of what it can understand. Go ahead, just talk to it:

“Hey Ava, we’re having some issues with the loan and it looks like it will delay things. Is there a per-Diem penalty in the contract?”

“Ava, what was the inspector’s recommendation for the water heater?”

Treat these AI entities as you would a human. In fact, think of the time transaction coordinators can save if they’re not being saddled with requests to verify details. ListedKit grants the power of knowledge to all parties linked to the deal.

I reported a couple of years ago about how The Real Brokerage is handling a high volume of transactions with only a few staff coordinators. Their AI is internal and trained on its workflows. ListedKit is giving similar capabilities to those companies that don’t have the IT resources Real does.





ListedKit is integrated with your Google Workspace, so it can send emails, set appointments, add tasks, and then send emails and appointments relative to those specific tasks. Communications can be auto-generated and relevant to the milestones in the deal.

It also verifies the identity of each person invited into the transaction to augment privacy standards. And speaking of the people involved, Ava can be taught specific rules for handling each party. You can teach it to share information based on roles. For example, the lender doesn’t need to know that the seller will come get the piano the day before closing, or what have you. This further supports Ava’s attention to privacy.

Look, I was surprised to hear about this change. But I understand the value in creating a smartly automated point solution for deal management. It makes for an excellent AI use case and, like Jointly, can provide brokerages a foundation for better, more modern transaction oversight.

More to consider

Ignore AI at your own peril. I know, that sounds silly. It isn’t.

There isn’t a real need to fear for your job at this point; the market and the Trump administration should be driving those fears. On a recent episode of The AI Daily Brief discussing the newly released ChatGPT 5, host Nathanial Whittemore quoted the Latent Space blog, which titled its take on the new model, “Welcome to the stone age,” a phrase often used to refer the antiquated.

Their meaning was quite the opposite. The Stone Age was when man began to use tools to rapidly advance culture. Hammers. Knives. Wheels.

Anyway, what’s past is indeed prologue.

