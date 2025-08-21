Traditional business development, measurable KPIs and consistent execution allow your real estate business to succeed in the age of AI, Molly McKinley writes.

While the real estate industry adapts to AI-powered search, one fundamental truth remains: Authority and credibility drive business success. However, how that authority gets recognized and leveraged has transformed dramatically.

AI systems powering search results and voice assistants don’t just analyze keywords; they also evaluate credibility signals that indicate expertise, experience, authoritativeness and trustworthiness. For real estate professionals, this creates unprecedented opportunities to leverage traditional business development activities in ways that compound digital visibility and lead generation.

How AI recognizes expertise

Modern search algorithms rely heavily on Google’s E-E-A-T signals: Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness.

Experience indicators: Professional credentials, years in business, and market-specific knowledge.

Professional credentials, years in business, and market-specific knowledge. Expertise signals: Published content, speaking engagements, and media mentions.

Published content, speaking engagements, and media mentions. Authoritativeness markers: Awards, industry recognition, and citations from other professionals.

Awards, industry recognition, and citations from other professionals. Trustworthiness factors: Client testimonials, review ratings, and third-party validation.

Traditional business development activities naturally create these signals when properly structured across digital channels.

Strategic authority assets

Published articles and industry recognition

Contributing to industry publications simultaneously establishes authority and generates citations and professional associations that algorithms recognize. Regular contribution to respected publications builds sustainable authority while positioning professionals as expert sources.

Professional awards serve dual purposes: They validate expertise for human audiences, while creating structured data that AI systems can easily identify. Each recognition should be leveraged across multiple channels — press releases, social media, website integration and professional biographies — ensuring algorithms encounter these signals across various contexts.

Client reviews and strategic PR

Review platforms have evolved into critical signals of authority for AI-powered search. Rather than collecting generic feedback, focus on reviews that include specific details about expertise, process and outcomes. Reviews mentioning neighborhood knowledge or market expertise provide more valuable algorithmic signals than general praise.

Media mentions, expert quotes and press coverage create high-value citations that significantly influence AI authority assessment. Responding to journalists’ queries and developing relationships with local business reporters creates ongoing opportunities for expert positioning, while generating the citations that AI systems value most.

Case studies and testimonials

Detailed case studies demonstrate expertise through specific examples while providing comprehensive resources that AI systems reference when evaluating professional capabilities. Structure them around market challenges addressed, professional expertise applied, specific outcomes achieved and insights gained.

Strategic implementation

High-impact priorities

Systematic client testimonial collection with specific expertise details

Regular industry publication contributions and market commentary

Strategic PR relationship building with local and trade media

Professional association participation and award pursuit

Authority signal optimization

Each credential, recognition or testimonial should be distributed across multiple digital channels. This multi-channel approach ensures that AI systems encounter authoritative signals in various contexts, thereby reinforcing credibility assessment.

Google Business Profile reviews carry the highest weight for local search, but industry-specific platforms provide additional credibility layers. Build consistent positive sentiment across multiple platforms rather than concentrating on a single channel.

Future considerations

As AI systems become more sophisticated, several trends emerge:

Verification emphasis: AI systems are increasingly able to distinguish between genuine expertise and manufactured signals. Authentic recognition carries higher weight than artificial reviews. Note that legitimate industry awards with submission fees differ from pay-to-play schemes. Professional awards from established organizations, such as Inman and NAR, maintain credibility through merit-based criteria and rigorous judging processes.

Local authority premium: Geographic expertise generates authority signals that AI systems struggle to replicate across markets, providing local professionals with sustainable advantages.

Multi-modal integration: Authority signals spanning multiple content types create comprehensive credibility profiles that AI systems reference across various query types.

The strategic imperative

Authority building has evolved from a marketing activity to an essential business strategy. AI systems are increasingly mediating between professionals and potential clients, making systematic credibility building crucial for a competitive advantage.

Most real estate professionals treat PR, awards, and testimonials as separate tactical activities rather than as integrated components of building authority. Those who recognize the connection between traditional credibility building and digital visibility will capture a disproportionate market share.

Build your authority

Like compound interest, authority-building rewards early action and consistent execution over perfect timing or massive resources. The framework is clear: Leverage traditional business development strategically, measure digital impact comprehensively and optimize execution consistently.

The professionals who establish systematic authority now will enjoy sustainable competitive advantages that compound over time, creating business value that extends far beyond individual transactions.

Innovation is in our DNA at Inman — that’s why we’re excited about August’s Technology and Innovation Month. We’ll kick it off by celebrating the companies and individuals pushing the industry forward with an expanded slate of Inman Innovator Awards at Inman Connect San Diego. Then, we’ll continue to celebrate the brightest minds in real estate all month long.

Molly McKinley is the founder of Redtail Creative, author of The Intentional Business: A Path to Purpose & Prosperity, and Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Meredith College, where she teaches Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the nation’s only AACSB-accredited business school for women.