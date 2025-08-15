In this week’s Inman Access, real estate coach Verl Workman shares tools and strategies to help team leaders refine their skills, so they can retain and develop top performers.

Elevate your skills and set yourself up for success in 2025. Watch the session above, plus get fresh content added weekly, with Inman Access.

Watch now.

Want to level up your business? Inman Access offers expert-led tutorials with insights, advice and ideas designed to help you build your skills every day.