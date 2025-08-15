Real estate is changing fast, and so must you. Inman Connect San Diego is where you turn uncertainty into strategy — with real talk, real tools and the connections that matter. If you’re serious about staying ahead of the game, this is where you need to be. Register now!

Every Friday, we round up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

P.S. Don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the week’s top stories and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Gary Keller: Real estate could be in a recession until late 2026

At Keller Williams Mega Agent Camp, franchise co-founder Gary Keller said the housing market could be in a recession through late 2026, as the economy experiences burgeoning stagflation.

He started the Opendoor stock rally. Now he wants the CEO out

Investor Eric Jackson takes credit for leading retail investors to buy a stock that was worth 51 cents a month ago. Next, he wants to join the board of directors and oust CEO Carrie Wheeler.

After 40 years in business, this Utah real estate broker gets a client a week through TikTok

“Others are all doing the same thing, so I’m doing something different,” said Babs De Lay, a top 5 percent broker who recently began growing a large following on social media.

7 signs your business is thriving (even when the market isn’t)

The market doesn’t determine the trajectory of your real estate business, Jimmy Burgess writes. Your systems, consistency and intentionality do.

Sec. Scott Turner: HUD breaks down barriers to homeownership

Secretary of Housing Scott Turner prays with President Donald Trump on Feb. 22, 2025 prays during the National Governors Association Evening Dinner at the White House. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images.

HUD Secretary Scott Turner shares how new policy rescissions simplify processes, reduce financing costs and strengthen the housing market, fostering a more effective FHA-insured lending process.

Email Editorial

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×