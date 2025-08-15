Real estate is changing fast, and so must you. Inman Connect San Diego is where you turn uncertainty into strategy — with real talk, real tools and the connections that matter. If you’re serious about staying ahead of the game, this is where you need to be. Register now!

Every Friday, we round up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

P.S. Don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the week’s top stories and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

At Keller Williams Mega Agent Camp, franchise co-founder Gary Keller said the housing market could be in a recession through late 2026, as the economy experiences burgeoning stagflation.

Investor Eric Jackson takes credit for leading retail investors to buy a stock that was worth 51 cents a month ago. Next, he wants to join the board of directors and oust CEO Carrie Wheeler.

“Others are all doing the same thing, so I’m doing something different,” said Babs De Lay, a top 5 percent broker who recently began growing a large following on social media.

The market doesn’t determine the trajectory of your real estate business, Jimmy Burgess writes. Your systems, consistency and intentionality do.

HUD Secretary Scott Turner shares how new policy rescissions simplify processes, reduce financing costs and strengthen the housing market, fostering a more effective FHA-insured lending process.

Email Editorial