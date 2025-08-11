Real’s Drew Thompson outlines the new features of ChatGPT’s latest update and casts the vision for how it fits into your content plan.

Innovation is in our DNA at Inman — that’s why we’re excited about August’s Technology and Innovation Month. We’ll kick it off by celebrating the companies and individuals pushing the industry forward with an expanded slate of Inman Innovator Awards at Inman Connect San Diego. Then, we’ll continue to celebrate the brightest minds in real estate all month long.

Sam Altman just released GPT-5.

Let’s be clear so you don’t waste your time. This is not the magic artificial general intelligence (AGI) everyone is talking about. Thinking that way is a mistake.

The only way to understand this is to think of it like the jump from the iPhone 5 to the 5S. It was an invisible architecture change that the operators used to build a decade of leverage while everyone else was focused on the screen size. This is that moment, again.

GPT-5 in 5

Here are the five things you need to know.

1. It is blisteringly fast

The speed is a phase change. It moves the AI from a tool you work with in batches to a true, real-time partner. This speed makes it possible to brainstorm, analyze and create during a conversation, not after. It’s a fundamental shift in workflow.

2. It has ‘taste’

The model’s creativity and writing have a genuine sense of aesthetic, tone and style. It has moved beyond simply arranging words to generating truly great ideas. GPT-5 makes for an amazing creative partner.

3. It lies less

The model is far less likely to “hallucinate” or invent facts. This is a critical step. It elevates the AI from an unreliable toy to a more trustworthy business tool for summarizing data and analyzing documents you can actually depend on.

4. It reasons better

The core engine for logic is more powerful. This doesn’t mean you need to be a programmer to use it. It means the AI can understand complex data and follow multi-step instructions without getting lost, turning a spreadsheet into a coherent story on command.

5. It’s one seamless model

You no longer have to switch between different models for simple or complex tasks. The new AI is one seamless model that intelligently routes your request to the right engine under the hood. For a simple query, it uses a fast, efficient engine. For advanced reasoning, it deploys the more powerful, expensive one.  

It’s a brilliant way for OpenAI to manage its computing costs. For you, it means you get the right tool for the job, instantly and automatically.

Here’s how to think about this

This upgrade isn’t a flashy new car. It’s the engine going from a V6 to a twin-turbo V8. The extra power doesn’t just make you faster; it changes the entire dynamic of the race.

This power is the foundation for what’s coming next, which is the infinite content machine. That machine is the endgame. It’s the ability to create perfectly honed, algorithm-optimized content designed to evoke a specific emotion or program a specific narrative directly into the mind of an individual person. 

At that point, it’s not just marketing; it’s the manufacturing of belief.

So, what do you do? 

Master this new V8 engine today. Use it as a creative partner.

But if you really want to build a competitive moat around your brand, be unapologetically, authentically you across all channels. 

Drew Thompson is the head of agent performance and head coach at Real. Connect with him on Instagram and LinkedIn.

