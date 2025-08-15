Inman On Tour Texas is thrilled to unveil the 2025 agenda and have industry heavyweights at the forefront, including Beth and Michael Silva, Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes, Tracy Tutor and more!

This one-day event brings together ambitious agents, top brokers and industry pioneers for transformative sessions, interactive workshops and networking that moves the needle.

Boomerangs and Billionaires: Wealth is on the move — and it’s rewriting the real estate map. From high-net-worth exits to surprise returns, we dive into the biggest migration trends reshaping the U.S., with Texas at the epicenter. Explore the “California Boomerang Effect” — the growing wave of former Californians circling back after their Lone Star leap and what it means for property demand, pricing and investment.

Talk Truth, Win Trust: In today’s unpredictable market, managing seller expectations isn’t just important — it’s everything. How do you have honest, strategic conversations that build trust, set realistic timelines and align your seller’s goals with today’s market realities? Learn how to frame pricing, navigate tough objections and maintain momentum over the long haul. Because when sellers understand the why, they stick with the who — you.

Clicks and Kicks: Mastering Modern Marketing with Old-School Hustle: In a world obsessed with Reels and reach, the savviest agents are going back to basics — think postcards, door hangers and face-to-face connections — while still crushing it on social media. We will look at how to blend high-tech with high-touch, turning your marketing strategy into a well-oiled lead machine. Learn how top producers balance Instagram with in-person, digital ads with direct mail and TikTok trends with timeless tactics that still convert.

Be part of an exclusive, high-impact day in Dallas this Oct. 9, 2025, where the brightest minds in real estate gather to shape what’s next.

Taking place Oct. 9, Inman On Tour Texas will make a stop in Dallas, offering a full day of learning, networking and market-specific insights designed to empower real estate professionals with the tools and strategies needed to thrive in a rapidly changing landscape.

