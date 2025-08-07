Instill confidence in your buyer clients when you come to them prepared to answer questions and offer reassurance, coach Darryl Davis writes.

In a market where buyers are more informed — and more cautious — than ever, objections aren’t necessarily barriers. Not if you look at them as an invitation to build trust, educate, show value and create lifelong relationships.

The post-settlement world of real estate has changed how both agents and consumers talk about fees, agreements and representation. The good news is that agents who master these conversations are so much better equipped than their competition. They’re not afraid of getting these objections because they’ve developed the skills to answer and win over the buyer. That confidence is game-changing.

Here are seven of the most common buyer objections agents face — and smart, confidence-building ways to handle them like a pro.

1. ‘Why should I sign a buyer agency agreement?’

This is one of the most important conversations you’ll have with buyers, especially now that it’s required for agents (NAR members) to have a signed agreement before working with a buyer. Many buyers hesitate because they don’t fully understand the purpose of the agreement or how it benefits them.

How to handle it: Be upfront and transparent. Explain that the buyer agency agreement is no longer optional — it’s a requirement for agents to work with buyers. Without it, by default, you represent the seller, which means you cannot advocate for the buyer’s best interests.

Key phrase: “This agreement isn’t just about paperwork — it’s about protecting you. It guarantees that I’m legally obligated to act solely in your best interest, not the seller’s.”

Pro tip: Use an analogy to make it relatable.

“Think of it like hiring an attorney. You wouldn’t go to court without one, right? This agreement ensures that you have an advocate in me, and I’ll fight for you every step of the way in the real estate process.”

2. ‘I want to wait for rates to drop’

This objection is rooted in fear of overpaying or uncertainty about the market. Many buyers want to time the market — to buy a home for as little as possible. However, there is no guarantee that the rates will drop at all. History shows us that those who waited ended up paying more for their homes because the price of homes continues to rise.

How to handle it: Educate them on the cost of waiting. Rates might drop, but home prices could rise, or inventory could shrink.

Key phrase: “The best time to buy is when you’re ready. Let’s focus on finding a home that fits your needs and budget now.”

Pro tip: Share historical data showing how real estate appreciates over time, even in higher-rate environments.

3. ‘I can find homes on my own online’

With so many online tools, buyers often think they don’t need an agent to find a home. They often don’t think about what comes after you locate a home — making the offer, negotiating terms and getting the legal stuff lined up. This is where having an agent and their expertise is invaluable.

How to handle it: Highlight your expertise and the value you bring beyond what’s online.

Key phrase: “Online tools are great for browsing, but they don’t replace the insights and access I provide. I can find off-market properties and help you avoid costly mistakes.”

Pro tip: Use an analogy like WebMD.

“Looking online is like diagnosing yourself on WebMD — it’s helpful, but it’s not the same as having a doctor who knows your full history.”

4. ‘I don’t want to pay an agent’s commission’

This objection is becoming more common, especially with the post-NAR settlement changes. Buyers are more aware of commission structures, and some may feel hesitant about paying an agent’s fee. But here’s the thing: This isn’t just about cost — it’s about value.

How to handle it: The key here is education. Many buyers don’t fully understand what they’re paying for or how commissions work. Your job is to break it down in a way that highlights the value you bring to the table.

Step 1: Acknowledge their concern

Start by validating their feelings. Say something like:

“I completely understand why you’d want to save money where you can. Buying a home is a big investment, and every dollar counts.”

This shows empathy and keeps the conversation collaborative, not confrontational.

Step 2: Educate on how commissions work

Explain that commissions are typically factored into the overall transaction and are often paid out of the seller’s proceeds at closing. However, post-settlement, buyers may need to negotiate or account for the buyer agent’s fee in their offer.

Key phrase : “My fee isn’t an extra cost — it’s part of the process to ensure you have expert representation. Without it, you’re essentially navigating one of the biggest financial decisions of your life alone.”

Step 3: Highlight the value you bring

This is where you shine. Break down exactly what you do for your buyers, from finding the right home to negotiating the best deal and navigating the legal complexities.

Key phrase: “My fee is an investment in your success. I negotiate on your behalf, protect your interests and guide you through the complexities of the transaction. My goal is to save you time, money and stress.”

Pro tip: Use stories to illustrate your value. Stories are powerful because they make your value tangible. Share a real-life example of how your expertise saved a client money or helped them avoid a costly mistake.

Example story: “I recently worked with a buyer who was ready to make an offer on a home. During the inspection, I noticed a potential issue with the roof that could have cost them thousands down the line. Because of my experience, I was able to negotiate with the seller to have the roof repaired before closing — saving my client both money and stress. That’s the kind of value I bring to the table.”

Step 4: Reframe the conversation

Sometimes, buyers see commissions as just another expense. Your job is to shift their perspective.

Key phrase : “Think of it this way: You wouldn’t go to court without an attorney, right? My role is to protect your interests and ensure you get the best possible outcome. That’s what my fee covers.”

Step 5: Address the bigger picture

Help buyers see the long-term benefits of working with a professional.

Key phrase: “The right home, at the right price, with the right terms — that’s what I’m here to help you achieve. My fee is a small investment compared to the value I bring in ensuring your success.”

5. ‘I had a bad experience with an agent before’

It’s unfortunate, but there are some agents out there who are less skilled (and less competent) than others. They have set a bad example, and now it’s up to skilled agents to rebuild that buyer’s confidence in the industry.

How to handle it: Don’t try to gloss over their bad experience. Instead, acknowledge it. Show empathy and differentiate yourself.

Key phrase: “I’m sorry to hear that. Unfortunately, not all agents operate at the same level of professionalism. Let me show you how I work differently.”

Pro tip: Share testimonials or reviews from past clients to build credibility. These testimonials from real clients go a long way in restoring trust.

6. ‘I want to see homes before getting pre-approved’

This is a common objection from buyers who don’t understand the importance of pre-approval. Many don’t realize that getting pre-approved will help them determine their budget, as well as fast-track the process and get to the closing date faster.

How to handle it: Explain that pre-approval strengthens their position and saves time. Sellers are far more likely to accept an offer that has financing pre-approved than without, as it adds a layer of security for them.

Key phrase: “Pre-approval is like having a golden ticket — it shows sellers you’re serious and ready to buy, which can give you an edge in a competitive market.”

Pro tip: Partner with a trusted lender who can quickly pre-approve buyers and make the process seamless.

7. ‘I’m not ready to commit to one agent’



Buyers might hesitate because they don’t want to feel locked in. Many don’t understand that having multiple agents searching for your home offers no advantages but could open them up to legal troubles if they suddenly owe more than one commission.

How to handle it: Reassure them that the agreement is about transparency and trust, not locking them in forever.

Key phrase: “This agreement is about ensuring we’re on the same page and that I’m fully committed to helping you achieve your goals.”

Pro tip: Offer a short-term agreement or one that applies only to the homes you show them, as a way to ease their concerns.

Reacting to objections with fear and anxiety is not the way to instill confidence in you or the industry, but when you know that handling objections isn’t just about getting the deal — it’s about earning the relationship — you can coach your clients and build the trust needed.

When you respond with empathy, clarity and confidence, you don’t just overcome resistance — you establish trust. And that trust leads to referrals, repeat business and long-term success.