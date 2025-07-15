A signed agreement doesn’t hold a buyer hostage; it’s a tool that explains your duties and obligations to them. Broker Holly Brink tells you how to position it with confidence and clarity.

Real estate is changing fast, and so must you. Inman Connect San Diego is where you turn uncertainty into strategy — with real talk, real tools and the connections that matter. If you’re serious about staying ahead of the game, this is where you need to be. Register now!

Let’s be honest. Agents freeze up around buyer-broker agreements. We think we’ll scare people off. However, consider this: After I had a brief consultation with my divorce attorney, I signed a contract and paid a $5,000 deposit. Why? Because I needed help, and I saw the value.

It wasn’t scary. It was professional. So why don’t we treat real estate the same way?

What follows are some mindset shifts to help you help your clients, complete with a buyer-broker agreement.

Start with a strategy session, not a sales pitch

Before I became a managing broker, I was a buyer’s agent on a top-producing team in Arizona. My first six-figure year came from working almost exclusively with buyers because I treated it like a real business relationship. And that started with a buyer strategy session.

It doesn’t matter if they’re first-time buyers or seasoned investors. I invite every buyer to sit down with me (ideally face-to-face or over Zoom) for a 20- to 30-minute planning session. This is not meant to pressure them, but to ask thoughtful questions, answer theirs, talk through the process and set clear expectations.

That meeting builds rapport. It builds trust. And it sets the tone for the entire experience.

The buyer wants to know ‘What’s in it for me?’

This is the core question. And if you can’t answer it confidently, you’re not ready to ask for the signature.

Explain what you do that actually benefits them. From vetting listings and coordinating showings to running comps, negotiating offers, protecting their deadlines and introducing them to trusted lenders and inspectors — you’re saving them time, money and stress. You’re also the one ensuring they don’t fall in love with a house that has a cracked foundation and an unpermitted addition.

A buyer-broker agreement guarantees that you’re working for them. It gives them a professional in their corner, not just someone unlocking doors. That’s not a trap. It’s a service.

Set expectations early and often

A good buyer agreement isn’t just about compensation. It’s about clarity. Use it to define communication standards, explain how you get paid (and when), and talk through what happens if the seller won’t pay.

Here’s a tip: If the buyer doesn’t have the cash to cover your fee, talk to their lender about reflecting that on the pre-approval — just like seller concessions for closing costs.

If they have questions, great. That’s the point of the strategy session. It’s not just your chance to make your pitch. It’s their chance to learn how this all works. That kind of transparency builds trust fast.

This isn’t marriage. It’s a vow

Some agents treat the agreement like a lifetime contract. I don’t. It’s a mutual commitment to work together, with clear expectations on both sides. And if it’s not a fit? We can part ways. However, most of the time, when buyers feel heard, supported and informed, they don’t want to go anywhere else.

Your duties matter

A signed agreement also means you owe them complete fiduciary duties:

Obedience

Loyalty

Disclosure

Confidentiality

Accounting

Reasonable care.

We call it OLDCAR, and it’s what separates real representation from just being “the agent who opened the door.” If you don’t spell that out, your buyer might never know the difference.

The perfect close

When it’s time to ask for the signature, keep it simple and natural. I use the same script every time:

“Do you have any questions about what I’ll do to find you a home?” [Shake your head no.]

“Do you feel confident that I can find you a home to fit your needs?” [Shake your head yes.]

“Great! All we need to do now is simply sign the contract so I can get started working for you today.”

Contracts don’t turn buyers off. They’re turned off by confusion and uncertainty. Give them real value, answer their questions and act like the pro you are.

Price is only a problem in the absence of value. If they see your value, they’ll sign gladly, and if they don’t, they probably did you a favor. Next!