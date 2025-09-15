From Charlie Kirk’s death to Cracker Barrel’s logo flop, this week proved how volatile feeds can be. For agents, the lesson is simple: Pause, plan and post with care.

Some weeks, logging onto social feels like stepping into a storm. This was one of them — a case study in social media crisis management. Charlie Kirk’s death didn’t just dominate the feed — it split it wide open. Graphic videos, polarized reactions and waves of targeting turned timelines into a crash course in how quickly the internet reverts to outrage and blame.

For brands and agents, the question isn’t whether to have an opinion on every news story. It’s how to navigate the digital environment when the conversation is volatile. From knowing when to pause, to checking tone, to leaning on safe, neutral content, here’s what this week taught us about showing up (or sitting out) online.

The split feed after Charlie Kirk’s death shows risks of posting in volatile news cycles

Charlie Kirk’s death dominated feeds after it happened, and scrolling felt like digital whiplash. Graphic footage spread almost instantly, followed by clips of Kirk praising gun rights, posts calling for prayers, sharp rejections of those sentiments, dark jokes and even predictions of civil war.

As The New York Times put it, social media fell into its “well-worn grooves” of sympathy, blame and outrage. Platforms again struggled with moderation, while far-right influencers began targeting people they believed crossed a line. The result: One of the most polarized and volatile social moments of the year.

What this means for real estate professionals

Even if your brand doesn’t lean political, audiences will project. A neutral comment can be read as partisan depending on tone, and even a personal post can be screenshotted, shared and tied back to your business. In moments like this, treat every post as public and permanent. Social media crisis management isn’t about silence; it’s about knowing when the risk outweighs the reward.

Sometimes the smartest move is to hit pause for social media crisis management

When outrage takes over the feed, even routine content can feel tone-deaf. Marketing Week noted that brands in divisive moments face one key choice: Lean in, or lie low.

Sometimes the smartest move is to pause. Cracker Barrel, for instance, tried leaning in with a minimalist rebrand and faced swift backlash (more on that below).

The other half of the equation is planning ahead. Talkwalker’s review of social media crises found that brands with evergreen content in reserve weathered storms better than those that pushed ahead blindly.

What this means for real estate professionals

Scheduling tools make it easy to “set and forget,” but volatile news cycles demand flexibility. Review queued posts before they go live, and if your timeline is dominated by grief, anger or breaking news, hold off.

To stay visible without colliding with outrage cycles, keep a stash of timeless posts — client success stories, market tips, community highlights — ready to swap in. Think of it as digital insurance: Better to have it and not need it than the other way around. Volatile news cycles demand flexibility — that’s social media crisis management in practice.

Tone can turn a simple post into a crisis

High-emotion moments make audiences hypersensitive. Sarcasm, edgy humor or a hot take that might get likes on a normal day can look callous in a crisis. SocialPilot’s crisis management research shows brands that review tone carefully in volatile times avoid most public missteps. In other words, it’s not just what you say; it’s how and when you say it.

What this means for real estate professionals

Before hitting publish, read your post through the lens of someone stressed or grieving. Does it sound empathetic? Clear? Professional? If not, tweak or wait. Agents who master tone avoid becoming the story themselves.

Cracker Barrel’s logo flop proves brand identity belongs to your audience

Cracker Barrel’s attempt at a sleek rebrand flopped fast. The company unveiled a minimalist logo and stripped-down interiors, only to be trashed online — particularly by conservative voices calling it “woke.” Shares dropped, the old logo was reinstated, and now, $700 million in planned renovations are on hold. Even Trump weighed in to cheer the reversal.

What this means for real estate professionals

Brand identity isn’t just yours — it lives in your audience’s perception. Social media makes feedback instant and loud. Before changing your look, messaging or tone, consider how your audience will interpret it. A strong rebrand can set you apart, but a poorly timed or misunderstood change can cost trust in days.

New emojis give everyone something safe to post about

The Unicode Consortium just approved its next slate of emojis, and they’re delightfully random: Bigfoot, an orca whale, a treasure chest, a trombone and even a fight cloud. The update also adds skin tone options to multi-person emojis, like the bunny-ear dancers and wrestlers. While you probably won’t use them all (looking at you, Apple Core), new emojis always create a moment of lighthearted conversation online.

What this means for real estate professionals

When feeds are heavy, neutral updates like new emojis can be a safe way to stay visible without wading into controversy. Agents can use emoji chatter to boost engagement — ask followers which new emoji they’ll use first, or drop a few in Stories to add levity. It’s a reminder that not every post has to be serious; sometimes, showing personality keeps your brand human.

TL;DR (Too Long, Didn’t Read)

Kirk’s death split feeds: Even neutral posts can be read as partisan.

Pause and plan: Hold posts during outrage; keep evergreen content handy.

Tone check: Sarcasm and hot takes often backfire in crises.

Cracker Barrel flop: Audiences define your brand, not just you.

Emoji update: Lighthearted posts offer safe, low-risk engagement.

Not every week will feel this heavy, but volatility is baked into the modern feed. The same platforms that can amplify your marketing wins can also magnify your missteps. Flexibility is at the core of social media crisis management.

The throughline is simple: Read the room, respect the mood and have a plan B. Whether it’s holding back a post, swapping in evergreen content, or throwing out a lighthearted emoji update, the smartest agents treat social as a live environment — not a set-it-and-forget-it tool. In a week when every scroll feels like whiplash, caution and flexibility are the real competitive edge.

Each week on Trending, digital marketer Jessi Healey dives into what’s buzzing in social media and why it matters for real estate professionals. From viral trends to platform changes, she’ll break it all down so you know what’s worth your time — and what’s not.

Jessi Healey is a freelance writer and social media manager specializing in real estate. Find her on Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, or Bluesky.