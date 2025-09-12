Mark Sivek was due to become a member of the association’s Board of Directors in 2026, but was removed from all appointed positions after posting derogatory remarks on social media about late conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

An incoming 2026 board member for Las Vegas Realtors has been stripped of his appointed positions after posting negative comments on social media about conservative activist Charlie Kirk in the wake of his assassination.

The Realtor in question is Mark Sivek, who appears to recently have been affiliated with Realty One, although his profile now appears to have been taken down from the firm’s website.

Siveks Facebook page had been deactivated Friday. However, screenshots circulating on other pages appeared to show that on Wednesday, following Kirk’s assassination at Utah Valley University, Sivek wrote, “[Charlie Kirk] was despicable human being. Promoted hate and violence. A real pos!! Live by the sword die by the sword. Fuck Charlie Kirk! The world is a better place without him.”

According to Sivek’s Realtor.com profile, he has served on the Nevada Realtors board of directors and sat on the association’s professional standards committee. Local news outlet 8 News Now first reported on his removal from his post at Las Vegas Realtors.

Las Vegas Realtors released a statement on Thursday from 2025 President George Kypreos notifying members that Sivek had been removed from his appointed positions, including the board of directors for 2026.

“We want to make it clear that LVR and its leaders do not condone hateful or potentially hurtful speech, and that such comments do not reflect the views and values of our Association and profession,” the statement said. “Such public comments are contrary to LVR policy and the Code of Ethics all Realtors are sworn to uphold, and they will be addressed through the processes in place.”

A representative for Las Vegas Realtors said leaders would not be commenting further on the action at this time. Sivek did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Inman.

Many individuals who saw Sivek’s comments on social media responded by alerting others on social media of his actions, even urging followers to reach out to Las Vegas Board of Realtors and call for his removal.

One Facebook user — Jackie Williams Padgette-Baird, who appears to be based in California — wrote, “CALLING ALL MAGA PATRIOTS- please call Las Vegas Board of Realtors at 702 784-5000. They just elected Mark Sivek to Board. He celebrated Charlie Kirk’s death on social media … Really? What a disgusting soulless human being. LV Realtors better force this terrible person to resign IMMEDIATELY, or Las Vegas real estate is out of business…”

Sivek issued an apology on Thursday, 8 News Now reported, writing, “Yesterday I posted a very incendiary comment about the assignation [sic] of Charlie Kirk. I humbly seek forgivenss [sic] for all whom I’m offended.”

The drama with Sivek continues a tumultuous stretch for Las Vegas Realtors, which saw scandal and allegations of election tampering in 2024, and in January 2025, extended with the resignation of two past presidents as Kypreos took the helm. In February, former CEO Wendy DiVecchio also sued the organization, claiming she had been wrongfully terminated following allegations of fraud. DiVecchio has denied any wrongdoing, and that case is still moving through the courts.

In July, commercial real estate pro Blake Owens, founder and CEO of AI-powered platform Agrippa, received a pig’s head in his mailbox after reports of his company’s use of AI to close a real estate transaction. The letter that accompanied the head appears to have been written by someone who feels threatened by the rise of AI — and suggests the author is a real estate broker.

Email Lillian Dickerson