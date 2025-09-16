The Pennsylvania-headquartered family brokerage is moving into the future with a sleek new design that reflects its commitment to luxury service, the firm has informed Inman.

Family-owned brokerage Howard Hanna has rebranded to reflect its movement forward into the future as the real estate industry continues to evolve, Inman has exclusively learned.

The rebrand features a sleek new logo, font and color palette, with specialized assets created for social media, business cards and yard for-sale signs. Meanwhile, the name “Howard Hanna Real Estate Services” holds steady. One major goal of the nearly 70-year-old firm’s brand evolution is to reflect a commitment to bringing a luxury real estate experience to every Howard Hanna client, regardless of price point or location, the brokerage said in a press statement.

“To us, ‘luxury’ isn’t a price tag; it’s a standard of care,” the firm said, noting that communication, design and marketing, flawless technology and white-glove support all fall under that standard of care.

Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna IV, CEO of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, told Inman that as many real estate brokerages started to develop luxury segments in recent years, agents at Howard Hanna started to express an interest in their firm doing the same. Internally, Howard Hanna then developed luxury specific training and branding for its agents, but the segregation of “luxury” and “non-luxury” real estate gnawed away at Hoby a bit.

“It bothered me because I was like, why are we differentiating every sale that we participate in, every buyer we’re working with, every homeowner that’s selling, their home as a luxury purchase or sale?” the CEO told Inman. “If you can afford a $300,000 house or you stretch to buy a $500,000, for that homeowner, for that family, for that unit, that’s a luxury purchase to have a house versus renting. And not just differentiated by the price point. Our branding, our marketing, our support, should be one, no matter what [the price] is.”

Hanna also recounted to Inman how when the firm landed on the logo it has used for the last 43 years, which was spearheaded by Howard “Hoddy” Hanna III and his sisters in the ’80s, the idea was to update old monochrome branding to something new and colorful. Many real estate brands at that time were moving toward red or blue color palettes, so Howard Hanna opted for green to differentiate from other brokerages. To the firm’s leaders, the color green also symbolized mobility, growth and luxury, which all represented what Howard Hanna was aiming for as a brokerage. The current leadership team wanted to hold onto those ideals with the brand evolution, which is why they opted to keep green in the logo, but adopt a different shade for modern times.

“Today marks an important milestone for Howard Hanna,” Hanna said in a press statement.

“From the beginning, we’ve been committed to innovation in the real estate industry. Now, we have the opportunity to reimagine our brand — honoring our legacy while embracing the future. This rebrand is not about changing who we are — it’s about reflecting who we’ve become. With this fresh look, we’re reaffirming our dedication to the communities we serve and to providing a luxury real estate experience for every client we help find their way home.”

The seed for a brand evolution was planted in 2019 after the brokerage underwent a period of growth, Hanna told Inman. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, it slowed the process down. From 2021 to 2023, the firm also was busy making several acquisitions, which added roughly 5,000 sales agents to the brokerage. So it took a few years for the firm to return to the rebrand project.

Howard Hanna’s new branding moves away from the bold and bright yellow and green that has been a hallmark of the brand for decades into more muted forest green and gold tones. The branding itself also no longer channels a somewhat retro vibe, but has a more refined, sleek text that still puts Howard Hanna’s name front and center.

“Here we are in September 2025, having an incredible year — coming off some challenging years — but having significant growth, seeing the market improve and making, I think, a statement to the industry, to our clients, to our customers, to our agents and our employees, that this iconic, almost-70-year-old brand is on a mission to continue to grow and to continue to support our agents in the marketing system and offer the great service and fulfill the mission for another 70 years,” Hanna told Inman.

Howard Hanna was launched in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 1957 by Howard Hanna Jr. and Anne Freyvogel Hanna. In 1973 the company opened its first branch office in Aspinwall, Pennsylvania. Today, Howard Hanna operates in 14 states across the U.S.

Those who would like to explore the new brand may do so at Legacy.howardhanna.com.

