Branding expert Stacey Ross Cohen offers tips for building a personal brand that gets your message across and positions you to dominate your market.

Personal branding isn’t a luxury — it’s a requirement. Your brand shapes your real estate career, spotlights your expertise and drives your financial future.

The most successful brands are built with intention. Putting your best self forward, sharpening your message, and showcasing value to buyers and sellers is key. Here are eight essentials for sure-fire success:

1. Define your brand

Start with a self-audit to pinpoint your purpose, strengths, values and passion. It’s essential to crystallize your uniqueness — or competitive advantage — and why you’re a smart investment. You need to answer the million-dollar question: Why choose you?

Some agents differentiate themselves by highlighting individual achievements (e.g., deal volume), while others share added value (e.g., JD, MBA, staging certification). Identify phrases that show off your expertise — condo expert, luxury specialist — and words that best describe your personality: driven, persistent, strategic.

Since we all have blind spots, get input from friends, family and business colleagues for a full 360-degree view. And remember: your “digital footprint” is your brand in action, so Google yourself. With 6.3 million Google searches per minute, odds are someone’s searching for you.

2. Know your audience

Understanding your audience is equally important: what they need, how they function and what makes them take action. Identify specifically to whom you’re speaking — consider age, gender, profession and personality.

Next, identify their pain points: How can you solve their needs better than the next agent? What’s their go-to communication channel? Nailing these answers is a must. Highlight your strengths and value, but avoid twisting yourself to fit their mold. Make your brand about you first.

3. Know your competition

In order to stand out, gather intelligence on who you’re up against — and then be better. Ask yourself: What untapped niches exist in your local market? Get a feel for their marketing strategies and tactics. Once you understand this, you’re ready to put your stake in the ground and outshine the competition.

4. Build mind share, not market share

Rather than relying on off-putting, gimmicky sales tactics, establish a reputation for unique expertise in your market. Become known as the “neighborhood expert” who offers exclusive insights into local schools, community events and parks, the “renovation specialist” uncovering potential in fixer-uppers, or the “green home specialist” sharing tips on energy-efficient homes.

Over time, you’ll attract loyal clients who see you as a resource, not just a salesperson, creating a ripple effect of referrals that strengthens your brand. Invest time in understanding client needs, diving deep into every detail of each property, and asking, “How can I help?” Relationships will grow, your brand will thrive and the sales will follow.

5. Craft content that clicks

Good content won’t cut it — you must create remarkable content that captures your audience. Consider the recipient’s mindset: “What’s in it for me?” Better yet, does it pass the “Who cares?” test?

Ensure every email, social post, video or direct mail piece is engaging and informative, with a dash of entertainment.

For example, we helped a Realtor create a standout direct mail campaign (rather than the generic multiproperty postcard) to attract young Manhattan families to the suburbs. The postcard series highlighted local perks with bold headlines and eye-catching visuals like “Great Sushi is Still Around the Corner” (paired with a sushi image) and “A Basement for Storage is Everything” (with an image of scattered toys).

Stick to your area of expertise — topics outside your field dilute your brand — and pay close attention to what content your followers are most drawn to.

6. Bring your brand to life consistently

Once you’ve nailed down a compelling brand, it’s time to make some noise. With an endless array of marketing channels (websites, blogs, social media, print, open house signs, ads and email blasts) — consistent messaging and visuals are a must.

Consistency strengthens brand recognition and recall, making it easier for customers to choose you over competitors; studies show it can boost brand value by over 20 percent. Share client testimonials, achievements, success stories, speaking gigs, media mentions and value-driven content — such as market trends, insider tips or neighborhood guides.

How often should you share? A good rule of thumb is to post once daily, five days a week. If time is scarce, focus on one social media channel and provide a link to it on dormant channels. And, of course, always adhere to your brokerage’s brand standards and policies.

7. Embrace continuous learning

Stay informed about trends in your industry, and adapt as needed. Engaging in lifelong learning enhances your skill set and positions you as an evolving thought leader consistently aligned with current developments.

8. It’s all about relationships

At the end of the day, buyers and sellers often make decisions based on their relationship with the individual Realtor, not the brokerage. For this reason, being active in both online and offline communities is critical.

Be transparent: Should you receive a negative post or review, address it promptly and professionally. Both prospective and existing clients will respect your honesty.

Invest in networking, join committees, and get involved in organizations (both professional and community-based). Give before you get, and say “thank you” often.

Trust is at the heart of your brand. Follow through on commitments, return calls, and respond to messages promptly. Reliability builds trust and strengthens your brand, while failing to deliver on promises can seriously damage integrity.

Real estate mogul and Shark Tank celebrity Barbara Corcoran is known for having built the most powerful real estate brand in New York City — and her success is predicated on developing and owning a trustworthy brand. According to Corcoran, “Your brand makes your customers trust you before you deserve the trust.”

Now, you’re ready to bring out your inner champion and make your mark. Remember, even the strongest brands need routine tune-ups to stay sharp.