The brokerage told Inman that the goal in creating the platform is to provide homesellers with different marketing options, as well as market testing capability and privacy and discretion, for those who desire it.

New York-headquartered brokerage Douglas Elliman has officially launched its own private listing platform called Elliman Private Listings, Inman has learned.

The goal in creating the platform is to provide homesellers with different marketing options, as well as market testing capability, privacy and discretion for those who desire it, the brokerage said.

“Douglas Elliman has always prioritized the power of choice by providing private, public, coming-soon and delayed listing options,” Michael S. Liebowitz, president and CEO of Douglas Elliman, said in a statement. “With Elliman Private Listings, we are reaffirming this commitment to our ultra-high-net-worth clients, who know that we understand their unique needs and circumstances.”

“At a pitovol time in our industry, with mass consolidation at play,” Liebowitz added, “it is vitally important for sellers to have a trusted partner like Douglas Elliman who truly understands the needs of today’s luxury client.”

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL SURVEY FOR SEPTEMBER

With the new platform, homesellers who work with Douglas Elliman agents can opt into the firm’s network of more than 6,500 agents and their homebuyers.

On the Elliman Private Listings platform, homesellers can:

Test pricing and positioning

Maintain seller privacy and discretion

Reach a pool of serious, motivated buyers

Retain the flexibility to launch the listing more broadly when they’re ready

Douglas Elliman first teased the private listing network back in April on Instagram and through an internal announcement to the brokerage’s network. At that time, Liebowitz also stressed that the network was created to help empower consumers with more marketing choices, and that Douglas Elliman would continue to adapt as the needs of its clients and agents evolved.

However, Liebowitz has also said in the recent past that Douglas Elliman does not “push” private listings on consumers or default to them as a first step in marketing a property.

Douglas Elliman’s network arrives at a moment of intense interest in private listings. Compass has driven much of that interest thanks to a strategy that sees the brokerage’s listings shared privately before they reach the broader market. Compass is also engaged in litigation related to the way it markets listings, and just this week announced plans to acquire Anywhere — prompting speculation that private listings may become even more common.

However, a number of other real estate companies have rolled out their own private listing networks as well over the past year.

In the case of Douglas Elliman, Liebowitz said in the announcement that “Elliman Private Listings advances a new standard in property representation and exceptional service, where the Power of Choice meets the Power of Private.”

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson