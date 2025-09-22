The upstart Compass had already grown to the top residential brokerage by sales volume. Now, it’s moving to acquire its chief rival.

Compass’ years-long upstart bid to supplant the brokerage giant formerly known as Realogy as the industry’s largest publicly traded company neared its ultimate triumph Monday when the two companies announced that they would be joining forces.

The companies announced in a joint news release that Compass would be acquiring Anywhere in a $1.6 billion deal after years of the former startup eating into Anywhere’s market share to ascend to the No. 1 spot in brokerage sales volume.

Under the terms of the deal, the two real estate giants would merge through an all-stock transaction and emerge with an expected enterprise value of around $10 billion.

The acquisition was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

“By bringing together two of the best companies in our industry, while preserving the unique independence of Anywhere’s leading brands, we now have the resources to build a place where real estate professionals can thrive for decades to come,” Compass CEO and founder Robert Reffkin said in a statement.

Anywhere CEO and President Ryan Schneider said in the release that the merger would result in a greater international footprint and a better real estate experience.

“We have a unique opportunity to utilize the incredible breadth of talent across our companies,” Schneider said in the statement, “especially our world-class agents and franchisees, to deliver even more value to homebuyers and homesellers across every phase of the homebuying and homeselling experience.”

Compass and Anywhere both declined to comment further on details of the acquisition beyond a press release published on Monday, but a Compass rep affirmed that each Anywhere brand will continue to operate independently and retain its own platforms, individual brand and cultures.

The two real estate companies were the largest brokerages by sales volume in 2024, according to data by RealTrends. Compass has an agent count of roughly 40,000 and Anywhere has an agent count of 51,000 at owned-brokerages and an additional 250,000 agents at franchises.

New York’s market values stands at about $5 billion, and valued Anywhere shares at $13.01 per share in the deal, which is roughly 84 percent higher than where Anywhere’s stock closed on Friday. By Monday morning as news of the deal spread, Anywhere’s stock was up nearly 60 percent.

Compass is taking on about $2.6 billion in Anywhere’s debt, net of cash. Anywhere’s market value sits at about $800 million.

In the joint press release issued on Monday, the companies added that the deal would substantially increase the combined companies’ network, and spread Compass’ technology to more consumers and real estate professionals across the country.

The deal also helps diversify Compass’ revenue streams by adding roughly $1 billion in revenue from Anywhere’s franchise, title and escrow, and relocation services.

The transaction was approved by both companies’ boards of directors and is expected to close during the second half of 2026, the press statement said, pending approval by Compass and Anywhere shareholders and regulators. Once the transaction is closed, Reffkin will helm the combined companies.

The real estate community immediately started to react on Monday. Phillip Cantrell, founder of Benchmark Realty LLC, told Inman it was all a “Wall Street” play.

“Compass’ valuations have never been driven by profitability (because they aren’t); it is driven purely by the future potential of market share accumulation driving higher valuations, which increases returns to future investors as the shares are flipped to other investors,” Cantrell said in an email.

“From that standpoint, this move was predictable. It’s not about the company making money, never has been. It’s about the compan(ies) throwing off enough cash to enrich the Wall Street investors. The ‘it’s all about the agent’ messaging is solely to drawn [sic] investors via market share accumulation. Brilliant, predictable. Both companies are Wall Street companies that happen to be in the real estate brokerage business — there is nothing that benefits Main Street America here.”

The move is just the latest by Compass in a growing number of acquisitions. Last December, the brokerage announced its acquisition of @properties Christie’s International Real Estate in a deal valued around $444 million. In recent years, it also acquired Gulf Coast brokerage Latter & Blum, Colorado-based PorchLight Real Estate Group and Colorado Home Realty, among others.

The move also comes as consolidation continues to trend in the industry, with players like Rocket acquiring Redfin earlier this year in a $1.75 billion all-stock deal, as well as mortgage servicer Mr. Cooper.

Regardless of Compass and Anywhere’s statements about Anywhere brands maintaining their unique identities, the transaction raises questions about how and if leadership and staff shakeups may ensue at Anywhere in the future. It also raises questions about Compass’ work to push its private listing network may change in any way.

In the past, Anywhere has said that it believes listing properties publicly on the MLS is typically the best move for the consumer, while also putting systems in place to remain relevant and competitive as more real estate firms roll out private listing options.

