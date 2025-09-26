While Monique Hill and her husband were undergoing foreclosure proceedings, former real estate agent Oscar Dais created, signed and notarized a fraudulent deed in Hill’s maiden name. This week, Dais pleaded guilty.

Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

A former real estate agent in Rockland County has become the first person to be convicted under more stringent New York state deed theft laws after reportedly swindling a woman out of her home, which was under foreclosure.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Wednesday that Oscar Dais, who had most recently been associated with Buy NY Realty LLC, had pleaded guilty to forging the signature of Monique Hill on a deed in order to take ownership of her property.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL SURVEY FOR SEPTEMBER

“Oscar Dais took advantage of a homeowner who was dealing with a foreclosure and stole her property without her knowledge,” Attorney General James said in a statement. “No New Yorker should have to fear that the home they own will be stolen from them. I will continue to use every tool at my disposal to fight deed theft throughout our state and bring scammers like Oscar Dais to justice.”

Back in 2016, Hill’s lender started foreclosure proceedings because she and her husband defaulted on their mortgage. In August 2021, Dais managed to create a copy of the home deed, which included a signature line for “Monique Clark,” a name Hill went by before she married. Then, Dais forged Hill’s signature as Monique Clark, got it notarized, filed the deed with the County Clerk’s office and transferred ownership to a company that he controlled.

During this period, Hill was out of the country and unaware of what had happened. But by October 2021, Hill had learned about the fraudulent deed and reported it to the attorney general’s office. She also filed a civil suit against Dais, which is pending in court.

Dais’ conviction with the attorney general’s office means that he will be required to pay restitution to Hill, and the fraudulent deed will be voided. Hill’s share of the property will be restored in her name.

Attorney General James lobbied to expand the Home Equity Theft Protection Act (HETPA) in 2023 to protect homeowners with active utility liens on their homes and prevent deed theft. According to the attorney general’s office, the law protects New York state homeowners selling a home in foreclosure or default to a buyer purchasing the property as an investment, requires contracts that allow sellers to cancel and also prevents buyers from misleading sellers.

New Yorkers who believe they may be a victim of identity theft can contact the attorney general’s office at 1 (800) 771-7755 or deedtheft@ag.ny.gov.

Email Lillian Dickerson

foreclosure
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×