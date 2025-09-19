Agent Harliegh Hoffman and her husband, Jordan Hoffman, were arrested earlier this month after the Lake City Police Department received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A real estate agent based in Columbia County, Florida, was arrested on Sept. 4 — just days after her husband — on charges of possession of child sexual abuse material and bestiality.

The agent, Harliegh Hoffman, 27, was affiliated with Southern Integrity Realty LLC, a brokerage based in Lake City, Florida. Hoffman’s husband, Jordan Hoffman, 33, had been a firefighter with Columbia County Fire Rescue.

The couple was allegedly found in possession of several images depicting the sexual abuse of young children, as well as images of Jordan Hoffman engaging in a sex act with a dog. Those images with the animals also had Harliegh Hoffman in them, according to the Lake City Police Department.

The couple was arrested after the Lake City Police Department received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, local ABC affiliate WCJB TV20 News reported.

Southern Integrity Realty issued a statement on its Facebook page on Sept. 3, condemning the alleged behavior of its “now former” agent.

“We are aware of the recent allegations made against one of our now former Realtors,” the statement said. “Southern Integrity Realty does not condone or support the behaviors associated with these allegations. We are committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity within our organization, and promoting safety within this community we love.”

The statement also says that any active listings that had been held by Hoffman would be transferred to broker-owner Nancy Rogers and that any clients impacted by the change should call the brokerage immediately.

Jordan Hoffman faces 13 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, five counts of promoting sexual performance by a child and 35 counts of unlawful sexual activities involving animals. Meanwhile, Harliegh faces five counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and eight counts of unlawful sexual activities involving animals.

Since the news broke, true crime enthusiasts have taken to TikTok and other social media platforms to share the news, reacting with shock and horror.

The couple were also featured on an episode of the podcast Law&Crime On the Case with Chris Stewart.

