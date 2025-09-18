Applying smart security protocols throughout every transaction is an essential part of your role as a real estate agent, new Inman contributor Samantha Simpson writes.

It started like any other Tuesday: Coffee in hand, inbox overflowing and a closing deadline just hours away. You spot an email from the title company with new wire instructions.

You don’t question it. You forward it, your client wires the funds and by the afternoon … $340,000 has vanished into thin air. No happy closing. No keys. Just panic, confusion and a scam that worked because it looked exactly like every other email you’ve ever seen.

Cybercrime doesn’t break in. It blends in

In real estate, where speed is everything and deals are big, scammers know the exact pressure points to push. Their scams are thoughtful, polished, and frighteningly well-timed. All it takes is one click, one missed detail, one assumption that it’s “probably legit.”

This isn’t fear-mongering. It’s Tuesday. And while that $340,000 loss is a composite story, the outcomes are all too real.

Real estate wire fraud has grown 50 times in less than a decade, from $8.8 million to $446.1 million in annual losses reported to the FBI Internet Crimes Complaint Center.

The average victim? A client in the middle of an otherwise smooth transaction. The average cause? A single spoofed email or a faked DocuSign link.

Why is real estate targeted?

Real estate transactions involve multiple parties, tight deadlines, and frequent exchanges of sensitive information like wiring instructions and client details. For scammers, this environment is a goldmine of opportunities, but their success depends on your blind spots. Knowing what to look for and what to ignore is your best defense.

According to the latest State of Wire Fraud Report from CertifID, 1 in 4 consumers is a target of fraud in real estate transactions, and nearly 1 in 20 becomes a victim, often through phishing emails or impersonation tactics.

Here’s the kicker: 60 percent of consumers admit they wouldn’t know how to spot a wire fraud attempt. According to the National Association of Realtors, buyers and sellers received little to no education about real estate fraud, leaving it entirely on the agent to catch it.

Scam-proofing for the modern agent

Real estate agents are often their clients’ best and first line of defense in these instances. You must educate your clients about the possibility of wire fraud and what it looks like, and provide appropriate disclosures that your state or local association may require about wire fraud in transactions. Here are a few tips to help you and your clients stay safe from wire fraud scammers.

1. Slow down before you click

Urgency is a scammer’s best friend. If an email says, “Send now!” that’s your cue to stop, breathe and verify.

2. Double-verify wire instructions

Always confirm wiring info by calling a trusted contact using a number you already have. Never trust emailed instructions alone, even if they “look normal.”

3. Inspect every email like a detective

Minor misspellings, weird formatting or slight domain tweaks are signs of something fishy. Trust your gut; if it feels off, it probably is.

4. Protect your login like it is your lockbox code

Use strong passwords, enable two-factor authentication, and never reuse passwords across systems. And no, “123RealEstate!” doesn’t count as strong.

5. Educate your clients before the hackers do

Make fraud education part of your onboarding. It builds trust and gives your clients the confidence to double-check with you if something feels off.

Common red flags for real estate scams

Small typos in names or domains (“titlecomapny.com” instead of “titlecompany.com”)

Requests for login credentials or password resets via email

Sudden changes to established wiring instructions

Emails that seem visually polished yet feel subtly “off”

New tools, New threats

Cybercriminals are now using AI-generated voicemails, fake transaction portals and even deepfake videos and recordings of team members to trick unsuspecting agents and clients.

AI voice spoofing scams are targeting agents and consumers directly, using short voicemail samples to recreate voices and deliver urgent, fraudulent instructions.

Other ways scammers exploit the system:

Fake emails : Scammers send emails posing as title companies with altered wiring instructions. These emails often look highly professional but include subtle red flags like slightly misspelled domains or generic greetings.

Fraudulent client request s : Phishing emails pretending to be clients, asking for urgent updates to payment methods or last-minute document exchanges.

Compromised vendor communication : Hackers infiltrate the accounts of lenders, legal professionals or inspectors to send convincing fraudulent requests.

Building better habits to keep clients safe

Cybersecurity is now an operational imperative for real estate professionals, not an optional add-on. Threat actors are targeting real estate for its high-volume financial activity and its complexity of communication and data exchange.

To mitigate these sophisticated risks, industrywide best practices include deploying robust, industry-compliant systems for all transaction-related messaging, activating multi-factor authentication and routinely refreshing passwords across all user accounts.

Secure protocols, such as a mandatory call-before-you-wire policy, are crucial for financial safety. Additionally, agents should use encrypted transaction tools, include clear wire-fraud notices in email signatures, and establish procedures to confirm changes in wiring instructions; each installment backed by the National Association of Realtors’ Wire Fraud Email Notice Template and cybersecurity guidelines.

While no system is foolproof, consistently applying these protocols aligns everyday practices with prevention and ensures both agents and clients transact with confidence.

You don’t have to live in fear. But in 2025, you do have to live smart. Because the only thing worse than losing a deal … is losing a client’s life savings with it.

Samantha Simpson is Chief of Staff at Epique Realty. Connect with her on LinkedIn.