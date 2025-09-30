As the President of the National Association of Realtors, I’ve been to nearly every state to meet with Realtors, local business leaders and policymakers to discuss how the practice of real estate in this country is changing. These have been important discussions that address how we operate as professionals, make the American dream more obtainable, and keep the industry humming by improving the homebuying and selling experience.

Yet recently, as this dynamic industry continues to evolve, I’ve noticed that more of these conversations are becoming less about what’s best for our clients and, therefore, our businesses. Increasingly, the conversations are too focused on what changes mean for us as agents, and what they mean for our businesses and our brokerages?

As real estate professionals, the conversations about changes in the industry should be centered on homebuyers and sellers. After all, they are who we serve and the reason the industry exists and is such a driver of economic growth. We must remain focused on doing right by our homebuyers and sellers because in a free market, the businesses that thrive are the ones that best serve their customers.

Our industry represents one-fifth of US GDP. It drives economic growth and enables millions of Americans to build intergenerational wealth. However, too many in the industry think they are the economic engine and wealth creator — they aren’t. In actuality, the economic force behind our industry is the millions of homebuyers and sellers we represent.

The clients Realtors serve are the ones injecting their hard-earned money into the economy, building wealth for themselves and their families, and accessing the American dream. Without them there would be no need for agents, brokerages, portals or even NAR. The industry is not built for real estate professionals; it’s built for the homebuyers and sellers.

Our industry is built to serve the first-time homebuyer who doesn’t know where to start. For the veteran who, after serving their country, is looking to put down roots. For the long-time homeowner looking to make a change and get the most value out of a property they’ve put so much care and investment into over the years.

If we lose sight of the consumer, we lose sight of what powers our industry and drives the economy forward. That’s why we should be asking: How will my client be affected? What does it mean for affordability? Will this impact market transparency? Does this help homebuyers and sellers?

Let me be clear, none of this is to say agents, brokerages, portals and the associations that represent them are not important or don’t deserve to be properly compensated for their work.

I’m a real estate agent. My father was a real estate agent. NAR champions the interests of our many talented, dedicated real estate agent members, all of whom are entrepreneurs in their own way. I’ve seen firsthand how hard the job is and how much work goes into it. If there’s anyone who wants to make sure that our profession is rightly compensated for the work we do and the value we bring, it is me.

However, any business that stops focusing on the customer will become a relic. That’s why my father taught me that the secret to success in this industry is to remember the real estate transaction is not about us, the agent or brokerage. It’s about the homebuyers and sellers who look to us for guidance and support.

For so many of us who live and breathe real estate, it’s easy to forget how overwhelming the whole homebuying and selling process can be. It’s the biggest financial transaction of people’s lives, and it is an emotional experience. When you’re new to concepts like escrow, listing options and concessions, the experience can be intimidating and overwhelming. It’s why the Realtor has such a trusted place in the transaction and community.

As Realtors, we have a profound obligation and responsibility to put our clients, the homebuyers and sellers, interests ahead of our own. That’s why our Realtor Code of Ethics is so important. It’s not a collection of words; it’s a set of guiding principles that enshrine and enhance the value we bring to millions of homebuyers and sellers. It’s also why our policies are designed to provide options and choice to consumers and the agents they work with, while continuing to support fair housing and transparency.

At NAR, we know that when transactions are tailored to consumers, Realtors, the industry and the economy succeed. And that’s why I’ve been troubled that the conversations in the industry are moving away from homebuyers and sellers.

I’ve spent my career as a Realtor and now two years as President of NAR. I’ve listened and learned a great deal over that time. What’s clear to me is that if we want consumers to trust us, if we want our industry and economy to be fairer and stronger, we must always remember who we serve.

And that’s why we, as Realtors, will always put homebuyers and sellers first.

Kevin Sears is the 2025 President of the National Association of Realtors and a broker-associate with Lamacchia Realty. Connect with him on LinkedIn.