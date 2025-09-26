The news that Compass would acquire Anywhere shocked the real estate industry when it dropped in the early hours of Monday, Sept. 22. From the brokerages’ agents to the indies that make up their competition to market-watchers of all stripes, the news promises a sea-change in the way real estate gets done.

Wondering what it all means? Not sure about the implications for your market or business? Inman’s staff writers and contributors have plenty of questions, too. We know that this mega-merger is far from a done deal and that its repercussions will be felt for years to come.

That’s why we’ve spent the past few days unpacking the news, reaching out and asking for a variety of perspectives, then putting it all together so you can make your business decisions armed with all the facts — and so you can answer the questions your clients will have, too. Bookmark this story and check back often: We’ll be updating it with all of our coverage as the story continues to unfold.

The upstart Compass had already grown to the top residential brokerage by sales volume. Now, it’s moving to acquire its chief rival. Here, Inman’s Lillian Dickerson and Daniel Houston provide the early details and much-needed context.

Inman contributor Mickey Alam Khan writes that with its new merger, Compass will finally achieve its goal to become the Amazon of real estate.

Compass has long had a contentious relationship with the National Association of Realtors. Interim Editorial Director Jim Dalrymple II talks to real estate veterans, who speculate that NAR could suffer as Compass grows.

Agents said the deal gives the combined firms increased bargaining power and could help move the needle in Compass’s legal battles, Lillian Dickerson reports.

The FTC and Department of Justice are expected to scrutinize the impacts of the deal — which would give the merged companies a combined market share of 18 percent, according to reporting from Inman’s Matt Carter.

Most indie brokers Inman spoke with as news of the Compass deal unfolded felt that the huge new brokerage entity would make the indie experience even more attractive to agents.

In acquiring its rival, Compass would absorb a smattering of business models and a load of debt. But it might gain what its CEO has long sought, observers say: more sway over industry affairs.

As the debate over private listings and the Clear Cooperation Policy raged on, Anywhere leaders charted a distinctly central path. Here’s how that could change under a Compass banner.

Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered hosts James Dwiggins and Keith Robinson break down the Compass-Anywhere deal that is set to create a company worth an estimated $10 billion.

Just like the NCAA took advantage of athletes, Compass CEO Reffkin writes, Zillow, NAR and MLSs are just “monopolies that profit from work they don’t create.” Check out this op-ed he wrote just days before the merger was announced.

The National Association of Realtors and MLSs need to be repaired, not replaced, independent broker-owner Courtney Poulos writes.

