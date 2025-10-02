The real estate portal giant expects a chill on prices to spread through markets across the country over the next year, with pockets of strong price growth in the red-hot Midwest and Northeast.

Zillow updated its national home price forecast this week with expectations that home prices would grow on a national level by 1.2 percent.

But that growth isn’t expected everywhere, and prices are expected to fall significantly in some markets across the South and in California.

Zillow has pointed out that markets in the South have been friendliest to buyers in recent weeks, including in markets that previously had strong price growth and in-migration trends like Miami, Tampa, Jacksonville and Austin.

Areas that most favor sellers are largely in the Northeast, where home price growth is expected to remain strong over the coming year. That growth is largely driven by a lack of housing supply.

Notably, San Francisco remains both a strong seller’s market and one of the top 10 metros where prices are expected to fall the most over the next year.

According to Zillow’s most recent forecast, the median home price in the U.S. as of September was $363,946.

Zillow expects most markets in California to have tepid home price growth over the coming year at best.

Meanwhile, in addition to the Northeast, markets across the Midwest are expected to see relatively strong price growth.

The Zillow home price forecast for the Western U.S. is mixed, with some markets expected to see strong price growth while others are expected to be fairly flat or declining, notably across Colorado’s Front Range.

Among the top 250 most populous metro areas, Zillow expects these markets to see the biggest price declines:

  1. Houma, LA: -7.9%
  2. Lake Charles, LA: -7.5%
  3. Lafayette, LA: -5.3%
  4. New Orleans, LA: -4.8%
  5. Beaumont, TX: -4.5%
  6. Shreveport, LA: -4.5%
  7. Corpus Christi, TX: -3.2%
  8. San Francisco, CA: -3%
  9. Santa Rosa, CA: -2.7%
  10. Monroe, LA: -2.7%

Among the top 250 most populous metro areas, Zillow’s forecasters expected these markets to see the strongest price gains:

  1. Atlantic City, NJ: 4.7%
  2. Torrington, CT: 4.7%
  3. Saginaw, MI: 4.6%
  4. Rockford, IL: 4.3%
  5. Kingston, NY: 4.3%
  6. Knoxville, TN: 4.2%
  7. Hartford, CT: 4.1%
  8. New Haven, CT: 4%
  9. Hilton Head Island, SC: 4%
  10. Fayetteville, AR: 3.9%

Zillow’s forecast largely tracks the home price changes it expects through the end of this November, with markets across the Midwest and Northeast seeing relatively high home price growth through the end of the year.

Markets across the South, meanwhile, are expected to shed value through November, according to Zillow.

Email Taylor Anderson

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×