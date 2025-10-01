Loving real estate doesn’t mean giving it everything, Martha Melendez writes. Flexibility is only freedom if you protect your own boundaries.

Real estate has been one of the great blessings of my life. Next month, I’ll celebrate 20 years in this profession — a career I never planned for, but one that has given me friendships, freedom and a deep sense of purpose.

When I first stumbled into this world, I had no idea what I was stepping into. It was 2005, right before the housing crash. I didn’t yet understand how real estate could consume entire days, weeks, even seasons. The promise of flexibility was real — but so was the pressure.

Then came the foreclosure crisis. Assignments piled high, properties flowed in non-stop, and my days stretched to 14, 16, sometimes 18 hours. I was breathing real estate morning to night.

Like many of you, I faced the other side: late nights, endless calls and missing dinners with my family. The foreclosure crisis especially tested me, and I nearly lost myself in the work.

And while the work was important, at home my husband was missing a present wife, and my children were missing a present mom. I used to joke, “I miss my dang self, too,” but the truth is, those were hard days.

That season taught me something important: Loving this industry doesn’t mean giving it everything. Flexibility is only freedom if you protect your own boundaries.

So I asked my team how they avoid burning out, and together we put together this list of 10 practical ways to thrive in real estate. These are things that actually work for us.

Show up as your best self! 10 ways to avoid burnout

1. Protect family time like a closing

If it’s not on your calendar, it won’t happen. Schedule family dinners, birthdays and vacations the same way you schedule showings — as non-negotiable.

2. Guard your days off

It’s not a day off if you’re working. Take real days off. Stop thinking of rest as wasted time — it’s what fuels your next productive week.

3. Set boundaries with clients

From Day 1, let clients know your working hours and response times. Respect starts with you modeling it.

4. Lean on your team (or build one)

Delegate when possible. Share the load. Whether it’s a formal team or a referral partner, collaboration prevents burnout.

5. See the doctor

Preventive care keeps you strong for the long haul. You are the most important asset in your business — take care of yourself.

6. Move every day

Walks, stretches, workouts — even 15 minutes counts. Movement clears stress, sparks problem-solving and resets your energy.

7. Drink the water, eat the greens

Simple but essential. Healthy fuel supports sharp decisions and steady energy when days run long.

8. Celebrate small wins

Not every success is a six-figure closing. A kind client note, a referral, even finishing paperwork early — pause and appreciate the wins. When you do, you’ll see they happen all the time.

9. Invest in friendships outside real estate

Spending time with people who don’t care about comps or closings reminds you who you are beyond the business.

10. Remember why you started

Freedom, flexibility, family or the joy of helping others — whatever your “why” is, keep it close. It will sustain you when the market tests you.

And finally …

Real estate moves fast, asks a lot and never runs out of people who need you. And that’s part of its beauty. But the industry only stays beautiful if you stay whole. Protect your life outside of real estate — so that the success you build isn’t just measured in homes sold, but in the happy, fulfilling home you create for yourself.

Martha Melendez is a member of The FIG Team | Brokered by eXp. Connect with her on Instagram.