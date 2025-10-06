While you can’t control the market or the latest industry headlines, you can control your timely and clear communication with clients, coach Darryl Davis writes.

We’ve all felt the pain of poor communication:

You call your phone company and get stuck in a voicemail maze.

A software vendor forces you to “open a ticket” and wait days.

You finally reach a human being, but their ability to help you is hamstrung by their script and by company policies that keep them from responding authentically to your needs and concerns.

It’s frustrating. It erodes trust. And once trust is bruised, every next step feels heavier — for the consumer and for the company.

In real estate, where emotions, timelines and life savings are in play, communication isn’t customer service — it’s leadership. Buyers and sellers are handing you the wheel. Your responsiveness is what convinces them you know where you’re going.

Speed builds trust and slashes stress

One of the great reputations we’ve built in my company is how fast we get back to people. When someone goes to our website chat during business hours, they’re talking to one of our team members within a minute or two of reaching out. Why? Because I personally understand (as does my team) how frustrating it is to wait, and when people are frustrated, trust fractures.

Quick responses do more than answer questions — they lower anxiety. Lower anxiety leads to clearer thinking, better decision-making and smoother transactions.

“Speed-to-lead” isn’t a buzzword; it’s a promise. In the consumer’s mind, speed says, “You matter.” Silence says, “You’re on your own” or “I am too busy for you” or “I’m doing something more important than you.” Which message are you sending?

Define your responsiveness standard — and publish it

Leaders set standards. So set yours. Write them down. Share them in your listing and buyer presentations, in your email signature and on your voicemail. Examples:

New inquiries (online, voicemail, sign call): Respond within 15 minutes during business hours; the next day after-hours.

Active clients: Same-business-day response, with a “we got it” acknowledgment within 15 minutes.

Escalations (offers, inspections, appraisal issues): Immediate acknowledgment + ETA for a full response.

After-hours boundaries: Autoreply that confirms receipt, sets expectations (“I’ll reply by 9:30 a.m. tomorrow”), and offers an emergency number for urgent matters related to active transactions.

When you publish your standard, you create confidence, clarity and accountability.

Proactive beats reactive every time

If you’re getting anxious about a listing not getting activity, imagine how the seller feels. When clients have to chase you for updates, they arrive already worried — and quicker to blame. Your goal: they hear from you before you hear from them.

Seller proactive cadence

Launch day: “Go-live” text + email with links to the MLS page, your marketing checklist (“photos live, social posts scheduled, showing instructions verified”) and the first feedback ETA.

Every Friday ‘seller status’: A concise report: showings, feedback patterns, online views, competitive activity (new comps, price changes), next week’s plan and your recommendation.

After every showing: Same-day text: “Just finished showing at 2:15 pm. I’ll circle back once I get feedback — expect an update by 10 am tomorrow.” Then deliver it.

Milestones: Instant updates on offers, inspections, appraisal ordering/results and clear next steps.

Buyer proactive cadence

Showing-day plan: Morning text with the route, time windows, parking tips and a shared notes doc link.

Offer play-by-play: “We’re in; seller response by noon. If countered, I’ll call you first — watch for my number. In the meantime, review the appraisal/inspection timelines I just emailed.”

Milestones: Loan approval checkpoints, document reminders, clear-to-close celebrations and a “What to Bring to Closing” checklist.

Proactive updates transform uncertainty into a steady drumbeat of progress.

Use the right channel for the job

Text for immediacy: Great for acknowledgments, ETAs and short updates. Keep it crisp, professional and punctuated.

Phone for nuance: Use a call when stakes are high (pricing changes, inspection surprises, appraisal gaps). Then summarize in writing.

summarize in writing. Email for documentation: Recap agreements, bullet the next steps, attach resources and include dates.

Video for clarity and warmth: A 60–90 second Loom or phone video can humanize complex topics (inspection reports, contract terms).

Protip: Close every substantive conversation with, “Let me text you a quick summary so we’re on the same page.” Then send it. That single habit reduces misunderstandings and protects you if memories diverge later.

Scripts and templates you can steal

New lead acknowledgment text

Hi [Name] — thanks for reaching out about [address/area]. I’m on it. I’ll call you within 10 minutes. If texting is easier, tell me your top question now and I’ll answer it first.

Active seller weekly update email

Subject: Week-in-Review and Next Steps — [Property Address]



Quick numbers: [# showings], [# saves/views], [# inquiries].

Feedback theme: [e.g., kitchen dated, price resistance above $X].

Competitive update: [New listing at ___, price change at ___].

Recommendation: [Hold/Adjust price/Improve visuals/Time limited incentive].

Next steps I’m executing this week: [1–3 bullets].



Questions for you: [short list].



I’ll check in Wednesday with midweek feedback. You’ll hear from me first.

Buyer milestone nudge text message

Heads-up: Lender needs the insurance binder by 3 p.m. tomorrow to stay on timeline. Sending your agent’s contact now — once you email it, text me “sent” so I can confirm receipt.

Make understanding the goal (not just ‘saying the words’)

Plain language beats jargon. Replace “contingency” with “escape clause.” Replace “amendment” with “change form.”

Teach-back technique. Ask, “If your best friend asked what we’re doing next, how would you explain it?” Gaps equal your next explanation.

Language and accessibility. When language barriers exist, offer translation help and send key steps in writing with numbered bullets. Consider a short video recap; tone and facial cues communicate care across languages.

Build the system that delivers the standard

CRM + task rules: Auto-create follow-up tasks for new leads , showing feedback deadlines and weekly seller updates.

Shared inbox or routing: Ensure someone always “catches” inquiries in under five minutes during stated hours.

Autoreplies (human + helpful): “We received your message at 7:12 p.m. I’ll reply by 9:30 a.m. If this is about today’s showing at 123 Maple, call/text me at [number].”

Quick-access templates: Save your top 10 texts and three email frameworks. Speed comes from removing typing friction.

Automation should amplify your humanity, not replace it. The standard is: fast, accurate, empathetic.

10 communication plays that win this week

5-minute rule: Respond to new inquiries in five minutes or less — every time. Acknowledgment first: Even if you don’t have the answer, reply with “Got it — answer by 2 p.m.” Friday seller status: Send it like payroll — on time and accurate. Milestone texts: “Appraisal ordered,” “Inspection booked,” “Clear to close.” Call → confirm: After any important call, send a three-bullet summary. Buyer briefing: Short, structured onboarding for every new buyer. Showing feedback deadline: Tell the seller when to expect it — and deliver. Template library: Prewrite your top texts/emails. Edit, don’t compose. Calendar blocks: Daily “communication power hour” to close loops before clients wonder. Always be the last text: When you receive a text, make it a rule that you always respond after reading it. Even if your reply is as simple as “OK,” it sends a powerful message: You care, you’re attentive, and you can be counted on to be responsive.

The same principle applies to email chains or ongoing conversations. Adopt the mindset that you’ll always be the last one to reply. This demonstrates professionalism, keeps communication loops closed and prevents the other person from feeling like they’re left hanging.

The leadership moment we all control

You can’t control rates, inventory, average days on market or headlines. You can control how quickly and clearly you communicate. In a market where consumers are skeptical and stressed, communication is your competitive edge. It’s the simplest lever with the highest return.

Set your standard. Publish it. Build the system. Run the cadence. And remember, they should hear from you before you hear from them. That’s not just good service — it’s leadership.