When you avoid these listing mistakes and properly market properties, coach Darryl Davis writes, you create new branding and referral opportunities.

Winning listings and successfully selling homes is the lifeblood of this business. Yet even experienced agents fall into traps that cost them clients, waste time or damage their reputation. Today’s sellers are savvy, skeptical and often influenced by discount brokers, online platforms and media headlines.

If you’re making any of these five listing agent mistakes, you’re leaving yourself wide open to being replaced.

5 listing agent mistakes to avoid

Here are the five biggest mistakes listing agents make — and how to avoid them.

Mistake 1: Overpromising the selling price

The mistake: Agents desperate to “win” a listing often inflate their suggested price to please the seller. But an overpriced home doesn’t sell. It sits, stigmatizes and eventually sells for less than it would have if priced correctly from the start.

How to avoid it:

Always bring multiple pricing strategies: aspirational, competitive and aggressive.

Use data, not opinion. Walk sellers through comps, absorption rates and days-on-market statistics.

Position pricing as a marketing strategy, not a guessing game.

Remember: Your role isn’t to tell sellers what they want to hear, but what they need to hear to achieve their goals.

Mistake 2: Weak listing presentations

The mistake: Many agents “wing it” at listing appointments, relying on personality or reputation. In today’s competitive environment, that’s not enough. Sellers are interviewing multiple agents. If you’re not polished, professional and prepared, you lose.

How to avoid it:

Have a structured presentation (we call it conversation) that covers: your marketing plan, negotiation skills, staging guidance and track record.

Use visuals — don’t just talk. Show before-and-after photos, case studies and data charts.

Differentiate yourself. Explain your fiduciary duty and why your professional fee is an investment, not a cost.

A professional listing conversation not only wins listings — it also helps communicate your value in a market where discount agents are knocking at the door.

Mistake 3: Poor marketing execution

The mistake: Putting a property on the MLS and waiting isn’t a marketing plan. Neither is sloppy photography, lazy descriptions or ignoring social media. Poor marketing doesn’t just hurt the property — it hurts your brand.

How to avoid it:

Whenever possible, invest in professional photography, video and 3D tours.

Label your photos to take the guesswork out of what buyers are looking at. For example, the second-floor guest bedroom, the primary bedroom, the family room, etc.

Write compelling listing copy that highlights benefits, not just features.

Maximize exposure: MLS, social platforms, email campaigns, open houses, networking groups.

Track and report results back to the seller regularly to show you’re proactive.

Every listing is a billboard for your business. Treat it that way.

Mistake 4: Pricing with outdated odd numbers

Mistake: One of the biggest mistakes listing agents still make is pricing homes using the old-school “retail” strategy—$399,999 or $374,995. That might have worked back in the newspaper days, but in today’s internet-driven market, it’s a horrible mistake that will cost your seller both buyers and showings.

Here’s why: Buyers and agents don’t sit down at their computer or phone and type in “$374,995.” They search in clean increments — usually $25,000 ranges. So, let’s do the math.

If you price a property at $499,999 instead of $500,000, your listing will only appear in one set of search results: $475,000 to $500,000. But if you price it at $500,000, it will appear in two searches: buyers looking between $475,000 and $500,000 and buyers looking between $500,000 and $525,000.

By sticking with that old pricing habit, you just cut your exposure in half and eliminated 50 percent of potential buyers before they ever saw the home.

Pricing strategically for today’s digital search world is no longer optional — it’s mandatory if you want maximum visibility.

How to avoid it:

Simply put, don’t do this old school thing. Instead, when sitting down to fill out that listing agreement, round your price up or down based on $25,000 increments. For pricier homes in your market, such as anything over $1 million, the rule of thumb should be to think in $100,000 increments.

Mistake 5: Having the homeowner commit to a specific buyer’s agent fee

The mistake: One of the most dangerous mistakes a listing agent can make today is still asking homeowners to commit to a specific fee to be paid out to the buyer’s agent. Pre-NAR settlement, this was common practice.

But let’s be clear: This exact issue — sellers committing upfront to a set fee for competing companies — was at the core of the lawsuit that shook our industry. The courts called it price fixing. While I may disagree with that verdict, the reality is these are the new rules we have to play by.

Post-settlement, Realtors are no longer permitted to lock in that fee at the listing appointment. Instead, the seller reserves the right to negotiate with the buyer’s agent when the offer comes in. That’s the spirit of the settlement — giving sellers the option to negotiate with the buyer’s agent versus them committing in advance.

How to avoid it:

When taking a listing, focus only on your side of the professional fee — the listing side.

If a buyer’s agent brings an offer, negotiate their fee as part of the overall offer package.

Be crystal clear with your sellers: “We’ll determine what you’re comfortable contributing to the buyer’s agent at the time of the offer.”

This rule technically applies only to Realtors, but since the majority of licensed agents are Realtors, it’s smart for the entire industry to operate this way.

In fact, with our coaching students who have shifted to this model, many are actually netting a higher professional fee than they did under the old system. By eliminating the automatic payout and handling it case by case, you keep your sellers compliant, protect yourself from lawsuits and often walk away with more income than before.

Bottom line for listing agents



Your role isn’t just to “list” a property — it’s to market it, while protecting your client’s interests and maximizing their results. Avoiding these listing agent mistakes requires professionalism, preparation and persistence. When you price honestly, present powerfully, market effectively, negotiate fiercely and manage diligently, you don’t just sell homes — you build a brand sellers trust and refer.

