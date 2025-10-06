Marketing overload is real. New contributor Remington Rand says agents need to cut busywork with AI and focus their time on their strengths.

Chatbots, virtual staging, AI, endless social media trends — marketing overload is a common issue faced by many real estate agents today. There’s always another “must-have” tool right around the corner, each one promising to improve your business in one way or another.

But agents who join the bandwagon quickly realize that the more tools they try to juggle, the more fragmented their workflow becomes. Suddenly, it becomes less about interfacing with clients and more about managing apps, creating content and understanding new tech.

In addition to the already time-consuming administrative tasks of managing MLS listings (arguably the most critical task in the real estate business), the burden is compounded by the fact that it often has to be done twice or three times.

Because more than 500 MLSs in the U.S. operate independently, each with its own rules and formatting standards that don’t integrate smoothly, what should be a single process ends up repeated across systems.

The result is re-formatted photos, rewritten descriptions and compliance checks for every version — turning one task into two or three and stealing hours. Efficiency slips away as agents trade face-to-face client time for endless tinkering with tools that were supposed to simplify the process.

Fortunately, marketing overload is avoidable and conquerable. With the right mindset and strategy, there are ways to make today’s hottest tech actually work for you rather than against you. Here’s the lowdown on how to make that happen.

3 tips for avoiding marketing overload

Double down on your strengths

The best weapon in your marketing arsenal is the one you wield expertly. In short: flex. If you’re a natural storyteller, captivate your market by focusing on longer content formats such as online house or neighborhood tours, blogs, email newsletters or even full-fledged case studies.

Meanwhile, if you’re into data and numbers, short and snappy content, such as infographics, live Q&A sessions and short-format videos like Reels, is a great way to demonstrate your expertise and build credibility.

In my own work, I’ve found that a blend often works best. I’ll share a great photo of a home or neighborhood, but I never let it stand alone. I add a caption that tells a story, maybe about the feel of a block in a neighborhood on a Saturday morning or the character of a front porch at sunset.

A picture can catch attention, but pairing it with a small narrative makes people pause and imagine themselves there. That simple shift has made my posts feel less like ads and more like real conversations with potential buyers.

When you’re good at something, there’s a stronger chance you’ll enjoy doing it. And when you enjoy doing it, your genuine interest will shine through. And for clients who’ve gone through dozens of real estate agents who are after them for a quick buck, your authenticity will set you apart.

As you double down on your strengths, it’s important to find technology that will serve and support you. To spend more time telling stories, you must spend less time handling the error-prone, time-consuming aspects of the job.

Imagine uploading a batch of listing photos once and receiving a polished, MLS-ready package within minutes: descriptions written, fields filled, images properly ordered and labeled. The less time you spend on the grind, the more you can lean into your strengths.

Pick 1 social platform and own it

Each social media platform has its own allure — Instagram for showcasing visuals and imagery, Facebook for mass reach and YouTube for long-form content. However, being on all of them is a full-time job, so unless you have a dedicated content team, it is in your best interest to stick to just one.

But which one? Picking a platform depends on several factors. For me, Instagram has been the platform that works best. My clients range from first-time buyers to move-up buyers, and many are repeat clients I’ve worked with over the years. Most of them browse Instagram. This platform also makes it easy to start honest conversations — a quick comment or message can turn into a showing request.

Additionally, Instagram’s visual nature aligns perfectly with the storytelling imagery I prefer to use in my marketing. Maintaining my focus has made marketing manageable while still generating steady inquiries and referrals.

Ask yourself: where is my audience? If your properties are for first-time homebuyers, for example, Instagram or TikTok are teeming with young buyers.

If you sell luxury real estate, chances are they spend their screen time on LinkedIn or other luxury-focused publications.

Regardless of the platform you choose, there will always be trade-offs. The key is to establish a strong foundation for your listings and then leverage tools that automatically syndicate your content across multiple platforms, helping you extend reach without multiplying effort.

Delegate the busywork to AI

AI isn’t here to replace you. Trust me, it can’t. What it can do is take the grunt work off your hands so you can focus on working your magic on clients. The trick is to treat AI like an assistant task it with research, listing descriptions, social media captions and summaries.

But where is the best use for AI? The truth is, the most time-consuming activity for real estate agents isn’t the trend-hopping — it’s the listing creation process itself. Uploading photos, filling in fields, resizing for different platforms, and writing and rewriting the most effective descriptions — it all adds up.

These tools don’t erase your voice — they set the stage so you can bring it where it matters most.

When used responsibly, AI is a valuable tool for enhancing productivity and efficiency. Take the time to read through AI-generated content, whether it be simple social media captions or data-heavy listing descriptions. Where you can and where it feels right, always inject your personality and your voice. Sometimes, a simple yet powerful insight at the start or end of a content piece can elevate content.

The closing pitch

At the end of the day, marketing overload isn’t about the flashy new apps. It’s about the repetitive grind — uploading photos, going through them one by one to generate descriptions, duplicating efforts across platforms. That’s where hours disappear, and that’s where clients feel the impact.

The answer isn’t to pile on more tools; it’s replacing outdated workflows with more intelligent systems that reduce steps. Keep the tech in the background where it belongs, so you can stay out front where it counts: building trust, serving clients and closing homes.

The future is here — and it’s powered by AI. October is Artificial Intelligence Month at Inman. We’ll dive into how agents, brokerages and startups are harnessing AI to reimagine real estate, and we’ll honor the trailblazers leading the way with Inman AI Awards.

Remington Rand is founder and president of Virginia-based Rand Properties and co-founder of Propified.