Homebuyers browsing Zillow Showcase listings can now virtually stage homes, removing and rearranging decor and trying out several preset design styles. The feature is powered by Virtual Staging AI, a company Zillow acquired in 2024.

Does your seller refuse to neutralize their lime green walls? Or maybe they’re holding onto a tattered 1980s La-Z-Boy, which they insist adds to the charm of their home, but is, in fact, hiding the beauty of a pristine fireplace in the living room?

Zillow’s latest update to listing platform Zillow Showcase aims to fix all of that — at least online — with artificial intelligence-powered home staging. Buyers looking at Showcase listings will now see a ‘Stage this place’ icon that allows them to virtually redecorate listings with several curated design styles, including modern, Scandinavian, industrial, midcentury, luxury, coastal and farmhouse.

The tool also allows homebuyers to instantly switch furniture arrangements or clear the room for a blank slate. Buyers can toggle a split-screen view to see the before-and-after results of their work, helping them better visualize a listing’s full potential.

Zillow Showcase virtual staging | Credit: Zillow

“Buying a home is an emotional decision as much as a financial one,” said Amanda Pendleton, Zillow home trends expert, in a prepared statement. “Too many buyers overlook what could be the perfect home for their family simply because they can’t see past the furniture or design choices.”

“Virtual Staging helps people envision themselves living in a space,” she added. “It’s a new way to explore what a home could feel like, and a simple tool for agents to show off a home’s true potential.”

Showcase is the second platform to gain virtual staging capabilities, which stems from the portal’s acquisition of Virtual Staging AI in October 2024. The feature is also available on Zillow-owned real estate photography platform, Aryeo.

Zillow said the Showcase upgrade is a continuation of its jam-packed Summer Launch, which included the debut of five new home search, tour and affordability features, with the crown jewel being SkyTour, an aerial tour feature.

Senior Vice President of AI Josh Weisberg said the addition of virtual staging to Showcase and Aryeo underscores Zillow’s commitment to technology and how it can transform agents’ businesses, as 71 percent of sellers said they’re more likely to hire an agent who uses interactive media.

“Virtual Staging is the latest example of how we’re bringing our AI strategy to life for consumers and agents,” said Josh Weisberg, senior vice president of AI at Zillow. “From the Zestimate to personalized search and now to dynamic listing experiences, AI has long been part of Zillow’s DNA.

“Virtual Staging applies the AI field of computer vision to restyle listing photos in real time to help shoppers see a home’s potential and give agents a time-saving way to stand out. It’s the next chapter in Showcase’s evolution and a step forward in making home shopping more immersive and personal.”

