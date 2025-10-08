Before you spend money, do the math, Josh Ries writes, and explore organic content, referrals and sphere engagement for low- or no-cost lead generation.

Seller leads are the lifeblood of a real estate business. Every agent wants more of them, and for good reason: They drive listings, market share and profitability.

But if you are chasing seller leads through pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, you may be setting yourself up for disappointment. In fact, for many agents, PPC seller leads don’t just underperform; they wreck ROI.

I know this firsthand. On countless consult calls, agents ask me about running PPC campaigns strictly for sellers. They’ve usually heard stories about success with PPC buyers and assume sellers are the next logical step.

What they don’t realize is that in many markets, PPC seller leads are priced in a way that makes them nearly impossible to run profitably for a traditional agent or team. Sometimes, chasing them hurts your business more than it helps. That’s why it’s critical to avoid these costly seller leads.

Why seller PPC leads cost so much

To understand the issue, you have to look at what’s changed in the landscape of online marketing for real estate. Over the past few years, real estate wholesaling has exploded (here are some stats). This article is not about the ethical or legality of real estate wholesaling, just about how their marketing approach is affecting the lead generation process for agents.

Now, wholesaling and house flipping are not always the same thing, but they are often connected. Many wholesalers position themselves to find off-market deals, then either assign contracts or quickly flip properties. In both models, their marketing depends heavily on finding motivated sellers, fast. And that demand creates serious pressure in the PPC auction.

Unlike agents, wholesalers don’t care about buyer leads. Their entire model revolves around sellers. That means they funnel nearly all their ad dollars into capturing them. Because they can make significantly more profit per transaction than the average agent commission, they can afford to bid seller lead costs higher and higher.

Here’s how PPC mechanics work: Ad prices are determined by competition. You bid against everyone targeting the same keywords. On the buyer side, competition is spread across brokerages, teams and portals, so lead costs often remain manageable, sometimes $10 to $20 each. On the seller side, wholesalers dominate the bidding wars. In many markets, this drives seller lead costs into the $200 to $400 per lead range.

Why that pricing wrecks agent ROI

Think about your margins. If you’re spending $200 to $400 per lead, you need a near-perfect system to stay profitable. That means airtight conversion processes, long-term nurturing and high close rates. Most agents and even small teams don’t have that level of infrastructure in place.

Even if you do have strong systems, you’re still fighting against math. A wholesaler might clear $20,000 or more from a single deal. That gives them more cushion to keep bidding PPC prices higher and higher. Agents working off a commission split don’t have the same margin for error.

It gets worse when you look at conversion rates. Online seller leads generally convert at a lower rate than online buyer leads. So even if you’re paying top dollar to get them in your ecosystem, you’re closing fewer of them than you would buyers. That pushes your real cost per acquisition even higher and makes ROI nearly impossible to sustain.

This is why I often tell agents that PPC seller leads can wreck your ROI. What looks like a smart strategy, going after sellers directly, often turns into a money pit once you factor in competition, margins and conversion math.

Avoid costly seller leads

This doesn’t mean PPC has no place in your business. Buyer-focused PPC campaigns are still one of the most effective ways to get consistent lead flow. But the key is to run them with the long game in mind. Most of those leads will not transact immediately. They require 12 to 18 months of nurturing before conversion.

Here’s a better approach: Use PPC to bring buyers into your ecosystem at a reasonable cost. Leverage remarketing and value-driven campaigns to stay in front of them over time. Then convert those relationships into future sellers.

That system plays to an agent’s strengths and doesn’t put you in a bidding war you can’t win.

But let me add an important disclaimer here: Most solo agents and small teams don’t actually need to buy leads through PPC at all. PPC is a powerful but expensive tool. It should only be used when you fully understand the economics and only if it aligns with your long-term business goals.

For many agents, organic content, sphere engagement and referral systems will provide a stronger ROI with far less risk.

Protecting your ROI before you spend a dime

At the end of the day, the takeaway is simple: Not all leads are created equal. Seller PPC leads might sound attractive, but in many markets, they are simply priced out of reach for traditional agents.

To avoid costly seller leads, do the math before you spend money. Look at the competitive landscape, understand conversion rates and model your margins honestly. If the system doesn’t pencil out, don’t force it. The strongest businesses are not the ones that chase every shiny object — they are the ones that build efficient, repeatable systems that keep ROI intact.