Instead of trying to do everything yourself, Josh Ries writes, leverage the power of AI to help repurpose and rethink your content marketing.

For years, I was stuck on what I now call the “real estate content treadmill.” The cycle looked like this: spend hours researching a video, record it, spend more hours editing, post it and then watch it flop. So, I’d start all over again, burning time, producing mediocre content, and neglecting the activities that actually grew my business like networking, following up with clients and building relationships.

I knew I needed to keep producing content at scale to compete in today’s market, but I couldn’t justify hiring a full-time editor and social media manager. That’s when I realized AI could be a solution, if I used it the right way.

The problem with most AI content

When most agents use AI, the results don’t sound like them. We’ve all seen those Facebook posts that reek of AI, polished but robotic and stripped of personality. As soon as the audience senses it’s canned, the value disappears.

The goal is not to let AI replace your voice, but to help you scale it. That shift changed everything for me.

Teaching AI to sound like you

Here’s the key: AI is only as good as the data you feed it. If you don’t give it context, it defaults to generic and robotic.

So before asking AI to create any content, I upload five to 10 of my own short-form video transcripts. I tell the software, ChatGPT in my case, though Google Gemini and others work too, to analyze word choice, phrasing and tone. That way, when I later ask it to draft an Instagram carousel post or blog, it already knows how I sound.

This is what makes the content authentic. It comes from AI, but it feels like me.

Repurpose real estate content with AI: 1 video x 3

The breakthrough for us was building a system where one short video turns into multiple assets. Here’s how:

Step 1: Film a 60- to 90-second video in the morning.

Step 2: Feed the transcript into AI.

Step 3: Repurpose it into a blog post, an Instagram carousel and a nurture email.

Instead of creating three separate pieces of content from scratch, I only made one. AI did the heavy lifting, while my voice stayed intact.

Practical example: Instagram carousels

Here’s a real workflow we use.

We design blank slides in Canva, no text yet, just the layout. We upload video transcripts to ChatGPT so it learns our tone. We ask it to write carousel copy based on the transcript, giving clear criteria like how many slides and how many words per slide. We copy and paste the text directly into Canva, download and publish.

This takes minutes compared to the hours it used to take, and the posts sound like me instead of a robot.

Scaling without killing profit

This system has been a game-changer. It let us compete with big teams who have marketing budgets I could never match, all while keeping profits intact. We didn’t have to hire video editors or social managers, but we could still produce at scale.

Even better, AI freed up time. Instead of getting lost in editing software, I had more space to do the real work, calls, texts, drop-bys and networking, the activities that actually drive closings.

A word of caution

AI is powerful, but you can’t hand over the reins completely. Always review what it generates before posting. Check for compliance issues like fair housing language, make sure the tone matches your brand, and confirm that the facts are accurate.

Used recklessly, AI can hurt you. Used correctly, it can give you an edge.

Why this works

The reason this system works is simple: it blends efficiency with authenticity. AI gives me leverage, but my voice gives me trust.

I save time by not reinventing the wheel every day.

I stay consistent because AI fills the gaps when I’m short on energy or ideas.

I build authority because everything I publish still sounds like me.

That’s how we finally got off the real estate content treadmill and built a sustainable content strategy that compounds over time.

Stepping off the content treadmill

If you’re tired of spending hours creating content that doesn’t move your business forward, stop trying to do it all yourself, and don’t outsource your voice to AI. Instead, teach ChatGPT to sound like you, build a repeatable system and repurpose real estate content across multiple platforms with AI.

The payoff is huge: More content, more conversations, more leads and more time to focus on the parts of real estate that actually close deals.