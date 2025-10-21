As luxury brokerages compete for the attention of high-net-worth buyers, eXp Realty is elevating its service with a designated Sports & Entertainment division.

Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

As the battle to dominate the luxury real estate sector intensifies, virtual brokerage eXp Realty has launched eXp Sports & Entertainment within the firm’s luxury division, the company announced at its conference Tuesday in Miami.

Agents within the division will receive specialized certification, branding assets and a global network catered to clients within the sports and entertainment professions.

“The Sports and Entertainment segment requires a unique level of confidence, discretion and specialized knowledge,” Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty, said in a statement. “This launch is a direct response to our agents’ desire to dominate lucrative niche markets. By embedding eXp Sports & Entertainment within our successful Luxury platform, we’re not just providing a credential, we’re providing the industry’s most powerful framework for agents to build credibility, connect with key advisors and confidently serve the world’s most demanding clientele.”

Those luxury agents who join the division will have access to the official eXp Sports & Entertainment mark, design suite and marketing assets; listing decks, social media templates and presentations; twice monthly masterminds with experts in the field; and partnerships with key individuals in the industry, including athlete advisors, entertainment attorneys and wealth planners, as well as access to a vetted relocation vendor directory.

“EXp is once again raising the bar for specialization,” Wendy Forsythe, Chief Marketing Officer at eXp Realty, said in a statement. “For an agent focused on high-profile clients, having a certified, recognized brand, backed by a global network, is the ultimate competitive advantage.”

Leading brokerages have sought to elevate their brands through launching or beefing up sports and entertainment divisions in recent years, including Christie’s International Real Estate Austin and Dallas, which launched a sports and entertainment division based out of the two cities last year with an eye on business from the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks, and FC Dallas, as well as the many musicians and entertainers drawn to Austin.

In 2023, Compass recruited nearly 30 agents to add to its Sports & Entertainment Division at mid-year, and in 2022, Keller Williams launched its own Sports + Entertainment agent community.

The luxury space has remained relatively resilient even as the general market has slowed in recent months. Still, most luxury firms aim to set themselves apart via unique niches or flavors in a bid to cater to their clientele — and win control of the still-lucrative high-end sector. Case in point: Christie’s International Real Estate President Gavin Swartzman recently told Inman the company was zeroed in on becoming the “dominant modern luxury global brand” in today’s market.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson

eXp Realty
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×