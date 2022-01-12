Keller Williams Sports and Entertainment gives agents and teams exclusive access to specialized tools and training that help them serve athletes and entertainers. Access to the agent community is $199 per month, and open enrollment ends Feb. 5.

Two months after launching KW Military, Keller Williams has rolled out a second niche referral and training community for its agents and teams, dubbed KW Sports + Entertainment (KW S+E). Starting Wednesday, KW affiliates across the globe will have access to tailor-made training, coaching, marketing and branding, events and referral opportunities that help them better serve this buyer segment.

“We’re excited to announce how we’re providing our agents and teams with a rich suite of tools and training to best tailor their businesses to succeed with sports and entertainment clients,” KW VP of Segments Sajag Patel said in a statement.

To get started, agents must complete an interest application with their name, contact information, business information, and a brief explanation of why they or their team should be part of the community. The KW S+E team will review applications until Feb. 5, after which accepted applicants will be required to pay a monthly fee of $199.

“Our Sports and Entertainment community is an opportunity to connect like-minded agents within KW to develop deeper relationships,” newly-minted S+E Director Jordan Stuart said in a prepared statement.“Our goal is to build a diverse community of real estate agents that will fuel a world-class client experience.”

After a brief stint at Compass, Stuart joined Keller Williams Capital Properties in May 2018 where he serves luxury buyers in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia with his team KW Next Move Nation’s Capital. Using his experience as a former college athlete, Stuart has become the go-to real estate advisor for a number of professional and collegiate athletes, head and assistant coaches, and sports franchise owners.

In addition to being a thought leader on the best practices of creating efficiencies in relocation processes for athletes, Stuart shares his real estate knowledge with Division 1 college athletes and educates them about name, image and likeness (NIL) sponsorship opportunities.

“[I’m] really excited to help grow this segment into an impactful and purposeful group within KW’s amazing culture,” he said in a LinkedIn post announcing the debut of S+E.

Second in command at KW S+E is Operations Officer Jason Ross, an Orlando-based expansion team leader who will focus on expanding the community and leading its innovation efforts. “Our programming is tailored towards the individual agent, giving them each an opportunity to enhance their personal brand, knowledge and expertise in this highly competitive area of the real estate market,” he said.

Keller Williams will announce five more emerging business segments and communities before the end of 2022, the company said.

Email Marian McPherson