The Dallas and Austin-based global network will allow athletes, entertainers and others to more seamlessly find homes across the world, with agents who specialize in meeting their unique needs.

@properties Christie’s International Real Estate Austin and Dallas are addressing regional demands by launching a sports and entertainment division based out of the two cities, the company announced on Thursday.

Jerry Mooty Jr., CEO and principal of both @properties Christie’s International Real Estate Dallas and @properties Christie’s International Real Estate Austin, joined Christie’s International Real Estate in Dallas in 2021, and launched the Austin affiliate in September 2023. His uncle is Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys. The Austin affiliate launched with backing from Jones’ family.

The sports and entertainment division’s global network will allow athletes, entertainers and other high-profile individuals to more seamlessly find homes across the world, with agents who specialize in meeting their unique needs.

“Our new division is focused on providing exceptional, bespoke services to athletes and entertainers,” Jerry Mooty Jr. said in a statement. “We understand the distinctive requirements of this niche market and are committed to delivering unparalleled real estate experiences.”

Dallas is home to NFL team the Dallas Cowboys, NBA team the Dallas Mavericks, NHL team the Dallas Stars and MLS team FC Dallas. Meanwhile, Austin draws global musicians and entertainers for its lively arts scene.

Clients of the new division will receive service from agents with a “deep understanding of the lifestyle and demands” of individuals who work in the sports and entertainment fields. Each agent within the new division brings their own singular blend of real estate experience paired with sports and/or entertainment industry connections to best serve their clients and provide solutions tailored to their specific situations.

“Austin and Dallas have dynamic cultures and booming real estate markets which make them prime locations for individuals in the sports and entertainment industries,” Romeo Manzanilla, principal and COO of @properties Christie’s International Real Estate in Austin, said in a statement. “Our new division is perfectly poised to cater to their specific needs, offering privacy, luxury and convenience.”

With sensitivity to the unique needs of these high-profile clients, the company has also put in place “rigorous” privacy measures.

“I have been involved with the [Dallas] Cowboys and around professional athletes for the last 35 years, so I truly understand the sensitivity that goes along with representing these clients,” Mooty Jr. said. “Whether we like it or not, people take advantage of situations when the identity comes to light, so you have to be extremely careful who gets involved.”

The median sale price for a home in Austin in December was $523,250, down 0.43 percent year over year, according to Redfin. In Dallas, the median sale price that same month was $407,000, up. 19.7 percent year over year, according to Redfin.

