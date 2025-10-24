Inman Connect New York is where the industry’s most forward-thinking voices explore what’s next, not as speculation, but as action. As technology, consumer expectations and business models evolve at unprecedented speed, ICNY brings together the leaders actively driving innovation in real estate.

This year, that includes a powerful lineup of brokerage executives, visionaries and change-makers, including Robert Palmer, founder and CEO of LPT Realty.

At Inman Connect New York, Palmer will join the conversation on the future of brokerage leadership, offering insights into how innovative thinking is reshaping agent experiences, consumer engagement and business growth.

Check out the speakers defining this year’s agenda:

VIEW ALL SPEAKERS

From Feb. 3-5, 2026, Inman Connect New York returns with a mission: to equip real estate agents, brokers, teams and industry operators with the frameworks, tools and connections needed to not just navigate change, but to lead it.

This isn’t just another conference; it’s where the future of real estate is imagined and acted upon. It’s where leaders discover clarity amid complexity, community amid fragmentation and opportunities amid transformation.

For real estate professionals serious about shaping what comes next, New York is where the conversation and innovation begins.

SECURE YOUR SPOT AT OUR LOWEST RATE