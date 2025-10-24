Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Inman Connect New York is where the industry’s most forward-thinking voices explore what’s next, not as speculation, but as action. As technology, consumer expectations and business models evolve at unprecedented speed, ICNY brings together the leaders actively driving innovation in real estate.

This year, that includes a powerful lineup of brokerage executives, visionaries and change-makers, including Robert Palmer, founder and CEO of LPT Realty.

At Inman Connect New York, Palmer will join the conversation on the future of brokerage leadership, offering insights into how innovative thinking is reshaping agent experiences, consumer engagement and business growth.

Check out the speakers defining this year’s agenda:

VIEW ALL SPEAKERS

From Feb. 3-5, 2026, Inman Connect New York returns with a mission: to equip real estate agents, brokers, teams and industry operators with the frameworks, tools and connections needed to not just navigate change, but to lead it.

This isn’t just another conference; it’s where the future of real estate is imagined and acted upon. It’s where leaders discover clarity amid complexity, community amid fragmentation and opportunities amid transformation.

For real estate professionals serious about shaping what comes next, New York is where the conversation and innovation begins.

SECURE YOUR SPOT AT OUR LOWEST RATE

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×