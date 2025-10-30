The best agents in 2026 will blend innovation with authenticity, trainer Bernice Ross writes, using new tools to amplify rather than replace the human touch.

Based on the current numbers, it once again looks as if there will only be about 4 million residential sales in 2025, 1 million fewer than the 5 million that represents an average year. If you’re tired of the “you-have-to-use-AI-tools conversation,” today’s column is a great reminder that having a successful real estate practice is much more than just interacting with an AI chatbot.

Old school marketing strategies often take a back seat to today’s obsession with AI tools, online leads and content creation. Whether you meet prospects through a YouTube channel, a podcast or a community event, the goal remains the same: move from lead to client to closed transaction.

10 old school marketing strategies

Here are 10 proven ways to do exactly that.

1. By-referral strategies still work

According to The 2025 NAR Home Buyers and Sellers Generational Trends Report, 40 percent of all buyers found their agents through a friend, neighbor or relative. Referrals were even higher among 26- to 34-year-olds at 54 percent, who include a significant share of first-time buyers.

Being top of mind is the key to generating referrals from both your past clients and sphere of influence. Do this by communicating with them regularly, providing information about homeownership issues (not just purchase and listing information), as well as keeping them posted on legal or other changes.

In addition to whatever strategies you’re using to stay in touch digitally, see them at least twice a year face-to-face by hosting a client appreciation event, dropping by with flowers for a special occasion or getting caught up over a cup of their favorite brew.

2. Inventory knowledge never goes out of style

No matter what your experience level is, maintaining a strong knowledge of the inventory is critical for real estate success. Top agents can rattle off comparable sales and correctly price properties without ever looking online. Clients want to know that you are an expert in their area. Having a strong knowledge of the inventory is one of the best ways to demonstrate this expertise.

3. Question, question, question with a focus on the client’s needs

How many questions did you ask the sellers on your last listing appointment? How much time did you spend interviewing your last set of buyers before you took them out to look at property?

Get in the habit of interviewing prospective buyers and sellers to learn what is important to them about their lifestyle, not just about the property they will be buying or selling. Focus on discovering what is most important to the client rather than focusing on how great your services are.

4. Conduct a post-close survey after every transaction

With AI crawling the web looking for everything it can find to respond to queries, having customer reviews online is critical. Reviews on the major social media sites, especially recommendations on LinkedIn, make you easier to find. Moreover, positive reviews are much more likely to help turn that click into a contact.

An additional benefit is that post-closing surveys also reduce litigation. When a client is unhappy with the company’s or the agent’s service, a post-closing survey allows the issue to be addressed before it escalates into a lawsuit.

5. Be the go-to resource for the best service people in the business

In today’s market, buyers need reliable, vetted resources to make their homeownership journey smoother. If you (or your company) have not already done so, create a list of qualified contractors and other transaction support people who provide quality work at a competitive price.

If you need help, Angi.com and HomeAdvisor.com pre-screen their vendors as well as posting customer reviews. Make this available to both present and past clients.

6. Honesty is still the best policy

According to the 2025 NAR Home Buyers and Sellers Generational Trends Report, 96 percent to 98 percent of all survey participants said that honesty and integrity were very important in terms of whom they hired as their agent.

In fact, 19 percent ranked “honesty and integrity” as the most important, followed by another 15 percent who ranked the agent’s reputation as being the most important.

This means being completely honest and forthcoming with your clients. When there’s a problem, contact them immediately to resolve the problem rather than waiting and hoping it will disappear.

7. Practice consistent follow-up



In an age where AI can automate reminders, the agents who actually meet with a potential buyer or seller face-to-face are the ones who win. A quick text or check-in call after a showing or listing appointment can be what differentiates you from any of the other agents they may be considering hiring.

8. Stay visible in your community



Local visibility still trumps digital noise. Attend neighborhood events, sponsor a youth team or host an annual “homeownership update” coffee. Every face-to-face encounter builds trust much more quickly than a thousand impressions on social media. You’re not just selling homes, you’re building relationships.

9. Be the calm in a stormy market



When interest rates swing or headlines scream “housing crisis,” clients look for agents who bring stability, not drama. Be the voice of reason. Share balanced insights, acknowledge uncertainty and always end with practical next steps. Confidence and composure close more deals than drama or hype.

10. Never stop learning



A key trait almost all top producers share is that they are constantly learning by listening to podcasts, attending seminars or masterminding with others who are successful, including those outside the real estate industry. The more you learn, the more value you bring to each client you serve.

Why these old school marketing strategies work

Regardless of the hype around the latest AI or tech, the bottom line is these tools can never bring the emotion, connection and trust required when most people are buying or selling a home.

The best agents in 2026 will blend old school marketing strategies with new tools to amplify rather than replace the human touch. Master the basics, lead with integrity, and you’ll thrive no matter what the market does in 2026.