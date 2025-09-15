Trainer Bernice Ross shares 10 effective fall listing refresh strategies real estate agents can use to attract buyers, boost curb appeal and close more deals this season.

The kids are back to school, and fall selling season is upon us. September is a fantastic time to lean into fall listing refresh strategies and create unique, eye-catching marketing campaigns that will get your listings sold now.

The market has already peaked in many areas. Motivated sellers are now dropping their prices to make sure their properties under contract as quickly as possible.

10 fall listing refresh strategies

Here’s what to do to make sure your listings garner the attention they deserve now as well as into 2026.

1. Check Realtor.com or Zillow to determine how much Down Payment Assistance is available

DownPaymentResource.com has partnered with both Realtor.com and Zillow to provide users with access to all the down payment assistance programs available for each active listing on their sites. To locate this information, go to the mortgage portion on any active MLS listing. If DPA is available, then the programs and information for that property can be found there.

To illustrate this point, here’s what was available for listing priced at $350,000 in the building where my brother lives here in Austin.

To refresh your current listing, add this information to the comments section in your local MLS. You can also use it on your brochures, open house flyers or for any other types of marketing you’re doing for this property. Here’s what to say,

According to DownPaymentResource.com, you may qualify for up to 36 different down payment assistance programs with up to $20,220 in down payment assistance for this property.

Before using this information, however, review the types of programs available so you’re clear on what’s being offered. By the way, this can be a fantastic tool to use on listing appointments as well.

For any leads you generate, whether or not the lead is interested in a current listing, direct them to the DownPayment Resource site to view the types of down payment assistance they may be qualified to receive.

2. Refresh the listing — new photos, new price

Whenever you do a price reduction, make sure that you take new photos and post them to the MLS. Additional suggestions include:

Use a service like BoxBrownie.com to turn some of your existing photos into twilight photos or to improve the lighting on poorly lit photos. Do a 360 virtual tour using the service from Matterport.com or from another virtual tour company. Both companies are currently using AI for faster edits and tours.

Add a drone overview of the local neighborhood to your listing. While drone photography can be a bit expensive, if you do a flyover for the neighborhood, you can use it on any listing presentations you do in that area. You can also use it with a link or QR code for both print and digital marketing.

3. Explore virtual staging

Today’s buyers want homes like the ones they see on HGTV. For vacant listings, use BoxBrownie to virtually stage the property. If you have a tired or cluttered listing, BoxBrownie also provides a service that allows you to virtually declutter your listing.

4. Update the garden and landscaping

If the yard looks terrible or needs a landscaping update, a virtual landscaping app like iScape is a top choice. It offers augmented reality (AR) that allows you to add seasonal elements, such as the leaves changing, to your summer photos.

An additional benefit to using these virtual landscaping apps is that you can make the exterior of your listings look as good as possible, no matter what season it is.

5. Capture the end of summer

Now that we’re in September, you only have a few short weeks left to capture the green summer foliage and the fall blooming plants for your future marketing campaigns. You can also take pictures and videos of your area’s unique outdoor lifestyle, whether it’s a cookout, biking, hiking, sitting poolside, water skiing, etc.

To illustrate the power of this approach, one industrious agent in the Midwest photographed the front of every home in her farm area. That winter, her work really paid off. Her summer and fall photos made her listings stand out from the snow-covered competition. The great shots you take in September can form the foundation for your marketing throughout the year.

6. 3 fall holidays in 4 weeks — take advantage of them



In addition to capturing the changing colors this fall, the three fall holidays provide a wealth of opportunity for both face-to-face as well as print and digital marketing campaigns. Some marketing ideas include:

Many agents have had great success with costume parades or pumpkin carving contests for Halloween. If you want to go the scary route, hold a haunted house or a contest for the scariest yard decorations.

For Veteran’s Day , search the local newspaper archives for Veteran’s parade pictures or for stories about local heroes from 50-100 years ago.

At Thanksgiving, send out paper or digital “Happy Thanksgiving” cards to your present and past clients. Other alternatives include doing a food drive for needy families or inviting your past clients to pick up a free pumpkin pie for their Thanksgiving dinner.

7. Hold themed open houses

Themed open houses are a tried-and-true tactic that has worked well no matter what the holiday. For example, at Halloween you may have hot chocolate, hot apple cider, Halloween candy and mini pumpkin pies. Supplement these with Halloween-themed plates, cups and napkins.

If you’re doing a pumpkin-carving contest, costume party or haunted house, arrange for a food truck and fun prizes for the kids.

8. Use Spac.io for your open houses

In my opinion, Spac.io is the best open house lead conversion system ever. To use Spac.io, load all your listing information into the app, including any 360 tours, drone flyovers, market data, photos, etc.

When someone attends your open house, ask them to sign in using their mobile device to obtain the property information. Whether the lead provides their email or mobile number, you just converted the lead.

Spac.io also provides, “eye-catching and impressive seller reports to keep clients informed with information on attendees, the quality of leads and much more.”

In today’s slowing market, where the number of price reductions has been increasing dramatically, Spac.io allows you to notify everyone who has signed in at your open house on the Spac.io app to be notified immediately about the price reduction. There’s no better way to generate additional interest from those who have already visited the property.

9. Help clients lower their property taxes

As 2025 wraps up, many people will receive a tax bill based on prices from earlier this year, even though those prices may have dropped substantially in many areas. This is especially true in areas that saw a major surge in prices over the past few years and are now experiencing significant declines in value.

If this is the case in your area, your buyers who paid top dollar should no longer be assessed at a purchase price that is greater than what they can sell for today.

To help your clients appeal their valuation, provide them with copies of the documents they will need from the county tax assessor, along with a copy of your personal CMA.

Also, gather the estimated values of their home that are posted on the Chase Home Price Estimator (often the lowest), as well as the estimated values posted on Redfin, Realtor.com (there are four of them), and Zillow.com. Use the prices that best illustrate what’s currently happening in your market as support for a lower valuation.

10. The buzziest new trend for this fall’s selling feature: AI Powered Immersive Virtual Staging and AR Experiences

AI-driven augmented reality (AR) combined with Matterport, ROOOM or Box Brownie’s AI suite now allow generative AI to instantly furnish empty rooms with the perfect seasonal flair you can change as the holidays change — think Halloween, Veteran’s Day and Thanksgiving. Simply upload your current photos and then place furniture to let them see how the space fits their lifestyle. Better yet, let your buyers use the app to arrange it themselves.

The fall will fly by before you know it. To make sure your listings obtain the maximum exposure possible, use the 10 unique fall listing refresh strategies above to create the buzz that will enhance the probability of selling your listings right now.