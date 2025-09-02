Wondering if you have the right stuff for a career in real estate? Trainer and author Bernice Ross offers seven chracteristics that signal success.

Not everyone is cut out for a career in real estate sales. You can have the best business background and the best systems in the world, but if you haven’t mastered the seven fundamentals below, chances are your income is already plummeting due to today’s tough market.

While these fundamentals have always been the foundation for real estate success, how you implement them in today’s highly competitive environment is crucial.

For over two decades, I’ve conducted multiple studies on the correlates of real estate sales success, including the California Association of Realtors, The Texas Realtors, major franchises, as well as tracking this for my Inman columns. Based on that research, these seven factors are foundational to real estate sales success.

7 fundamentals every agent needs to master in today’s market

1. Connection is the name of the game

Successful agents are experts at building rapport. They know how to make potential prospects feel at ease and how to build trust. Part of this ability comes from excellent listening and comprehension skills. This is based on being curious and asking questions. Connection also requires telling the truth and walking the talk — you do what you say you will do.

Equally important today in building connection is how you interact with leads and clients digitally.

You must also be able to translate what your clients are telling you digitally, not only when you’re face to face. To do this, be curious and ask questions.

You must also be meticulous about telling the truth and doing what you say you will do.

Additional factors to consider include: Do you respond to texts quickly? Are your emails clear and concise? Is your social media presence aligned with the trustworthy professional you claim to be?

Building rapport is no longer limited to the living room or the open house — it extends across every digital touchpoint.

2. You are the leader

From the moment you walk in to do a listing presentation, or you take a buyer out to view property, you are functioning in a leadership position. You’re the one who decides how to market a listing as well as the one who decides what properties your buyers will see.

Once the property is under contract, you also take a leadership role in coordinating all the events required to close. Agents who have difficulty accepting responsibility or who lack this leadership ability will find real estate sales success to be elusive.

3. Ask for the order

Closing is more than memorizing a script; instead, you must be able to:

Interpret body language and verbal cues, as well as correctly assess seller and buyer motivation . Being able to interpret these signs is critical if you want to know when it’s time to close or not close.

Recognize that objections are buying signs and understand how to overcome those objections by asking powerful closing questions.

Combine timing with emotional intelligence by recognizing that pressure tactics damage trust, while listening and asking questions strengthen it.

4. Wallflowers need not apply

If you are introverted or shy around strangers, real estate sales success will be more difficult for you as opposed to someone who is more extroverted. If you cannot walk up to a stranger to introduce yourself and start a conversation around what matters to the person you’re talking with, your odds for success are low.

5. Action, not just talk

Many people think of themselves as real estate salespeople, but few actually do the work. According to McClelland’s Need for Achievement research, successful salespeople are driven by internal factors. They don’t wait for someone else to hand them leads or encourage them — they go out and create their own opportunities.

This distinction is just as clear today as it was decades ago. Agents who consistently prospect daily, follow up on leads immediately, and stay in touch with their present and past clients are the ones who thrive no matter what the market is doing.

6. Water off a duck’s back

If you cannot handle rejection, real estate is the wrong career for you. Top agents view “No,” as being one step closer to the next “Yes.” A typical business day is packed with problems, difficult clients, and sticky situations.

If you become upset when someone tells you “No,” you will soon be fighting stress-related disorders. In contrast, top-producing agents are the “calm in the middle of the storm.” They control their stress while also helping their clients remain calm as well.

7. Never give up

Winston Churchill’s famous quote, “Never give in, never give in, never, never, never,” is the motto for successful agents. When something doesn’t work, try something different. When someone says “No,” give the client a reason to say “Yes.” If a buyer is unwilling to buy, move on to someone who is ready. If a seller is unrealistic, refer them to another agent and prospect for a seller whose property will sell.

Do you have the right stuff?

The “right stuff” for real estate isn’t found in a script or a software program. It’s found in how you connect with people, step into leadership, stay resilient, and act consistently in the face of rejection and change.

If you recognize yourself as having the characteristics above, real estate can be one of the most rewarding careers you’ll ever pursue. If not, it can turn into your worst nightmare.