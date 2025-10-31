Every Friday, we round up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

P.S. Don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the week’s top stories and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

In an Inman Exclusive, Robert Reffkin answers frequently asked questions about the Compass acquisition of Anywhere and how it will impact agents.

Model your social media content marketing on these examples for real estate lead gen that’s useful, local and human, Jimmy Burgess writes.

Redfin has put its private listings ban on an indefinite hold. Still, Compass wants documents related to the real estate search portal’s previously announced ban.

CoStar Group released its Q3 earnings on Tuesday. Florance used the opportunity to deliver harsh criticism of rival Zillow, and outlined his competitive plan

Ralph Lauren Christmas has taken over TikTok, with the brand’s former designers explaining how to recreate the magic of its retail decor. Here’s how real estate agents can use it in their next listing.

Email Editorial