Model your social media content marketing on these examples for real estate lead gen that’s useful, local and human, Jimmy Burgess writes.

We all know we should be posting more on social media. The real question is what to post so it actually grows your brand and your pipeline. The good news: You don’t need to reinvent the wheel. I’ve aggregated five high-performing post types agents are using right now, complete with ten examples you can copy.

1. The ‘About Me’ anchor post: Pin your personality and your promise

Most profiles open with property photos and “just listed” graphics. That’s fine for searchers, but prospective clients visiting your profile for the first time want to know who you are and why they should follow you. The best way to provide a solution for this issue is an “About Me” post pinned to the top of your grid.

There are two ways to do it well:

The carousel format (example: Katie Day)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Day • Houston REALTOR® (@movemetotx)

Katie Day, out of Houston, Texas, utilizes a carousel post with multiple slides to introduce herself and her team. She opens with a friendly “hello” slide, then uses carousel slides to cover the market she serves, what her team does, and how they help buyers and sellers.

Carousels are crushing right now, driving higher engagement, longer viewing time and more saves. Here is a proven framework for creating your own standout “About Me” post.

Slide 1: “Hello, I’m [Name] 👋” (short motion graphic)

Slide 2: “Where I help” (city, niche neighborhoods)

Slide 3: “Who I help” (first-timers / military / relocation / luxury / new construction)

Slide 4: “How I help” (3-step process)

Slide 5: “Results” (brief proof points or testimonial snippet)

Slide 6: “Call me when ___” (clear next step, calendar or DM)

The video introduction post (example: Bridgett Baldwin)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bridgett baldwin | tucson real estate (@tucsonagent)



Bridgett Baldwin, out of Tucson, Arizona, leans into constant motion, captions and quick cuts to introduce herself, her market and her style in this example of an introduction video. It’s authentic, flows well and provides an easy way for her ideal clients to identify with her.

The key to an effective introduction video is to tell the story of who you are, providing a clear pathway for your ideal customer to decide to follow you after watching this video. This type of video allows new visitors to immediately understand you, your business and how following you will benefit them.

2. Local guides: Be the reporter or the relocation resource

Nothing builds a micro-brand faster than being the local resource and the first call for relocations. Combine quick, useful features on businesses, parks, schools, events and “where to live” with 30-second to one-minute explainer videos for inbound buyers. Think friendly news meets concierge.

Local business highlight (example: Alyssa Curnutt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Curnutt | Spokane Realtor (@alyssacurnutt)



Alyssa Curnutt, out of Spokane, Washington, is one of the best examples of an agent who highlights local content in a way that drives a thriving business. She highlights local businesses, coming-soon amenities, and new developments in and around the Spokane area.

Her format includes a “selfie”-style video introduction with a catchy hook. She then voices over b-roll footage of the establishment she is highlighting. One of the biggest reasons her videos do so well is her specific calls to action at the end of these videos. In this example she ends with, “Share this video with a friend in Spokane who you’d love to grab an espresso martini with.”

If you’re looking for someone to follow for local content inspiration, Alyssa Curnutt is a must-follow.

Relocation video (example: Holly D’Arcy)

Holly D’Arcy, out of Destin, Florida, produced this video specifically for military families who received orders to relocate to Hurlburt Air Force Base or Eglin Air Force Base in Northwest Florida. As a military spouse, D’Arcy understands the needs and questions military families have when receiving orders. This video is an overview that speaks directly to the questions about the communities surrounding the bases.

The reason this video is so effective is that it delivers utility (community overviews), it shows her hyperlocal expertise, and it is easily sharable for anyone who knows someone who recently received orders. It’s specific, conversational, and invites help, not a hard pitch.

3. New listing videos that don’t look like everyone else’s

“Just listed” graphic posts feel like billboards that people easily scroll by. The following are two creative examples of how to turn a normal “coming soon” or “just listed” post into expanded marketing exposure for the property.

Coming soon: Creative video (example: Jason Cassity)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Cassity | San Diego Real Estate (@jason_cassity)

Jason Cassity, out of San Diego, California, utilized a unique spin on his limits of sharing details about a coming soon listing due to the clear cooperation rules. He shared, “I can’t share the address or price yet. Here’s what I can tell you about the area … ” He described the area and the comps, teased timing, and created pent-up interest without forbidden details.

The reason this video worked is that it’s novel, transparent and had a call to action for additional details. The key is to make sure you know and follow your MLS rules. Whether you agree or disagree with Cassity’s approach, he served his sellers by building marketing momentum and a queue of potential buyers before Day 1.

Lead with the ‘Wow’ video: (example: Shane Burgman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane Burgman | Space Coast Realtor & Listing Specialist (@shaneburgman)

Shane Burgman, serving the Space Coast of Florida, utilizes creative video content to showcase his listings and grow his business. This video is an example of highlighting a unique feature of a home as the hook to showcase the entire home.

By leading with an eye-catching feature, the right prospective buyers self-select in seconds or share with someone they know who would love the highlighted feature. Besides this post, Burgman is a great resource for creative video content ideas.

4. Creative listing videos that set you apart

There are a lot of the same old, boring listing videos on social media. In a sea of sameness, how can you create a video that stands out from the crowd? The key is creativity. The following are two examples of creative ideas that help both the property and listing agent shine.

Creativity leads to attention video (example: Marie Boatsman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marie Boatsman (@mariebrealty)

Marie Boatsman, out of Portland, Oregon, pairs music, motion graphics, unexpected edits and an on-camera welcome in this example of how creativity can turn a listing video into a marketing magnet.

This listing video has generated over 1.1 million views. Beyond buyers, those views put her on the radar of referring agents out of market. Creating content that is different not only leads to selling the highlighted home, but in many cases, creative content leads to referrals as well.

Example: Brad McCallum

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad McCallum (@the.real.brad.mccallum)

Brad McCallum, out of Calgary, Canada, creates listing videos that are masterclasses in pacing, angles and pairing the right music with the right home and storytelling. Study the first five seconds of his videos: pattern interrupt, plus curiosity, plus immediate movement. You don’t need his production budget to model his structure. Start where you are and be inspired by the quality of his production.

This is a simple framework you can use to model your videos like McCallum’s.

0:00–0:03: Pattern interrupt/hook line + movement

0:03–0:15: Showcase the best features first

0:15–0:45: Flow through the home (wide → detail → lifestyle)

0:45–0:60: Location/lifestyle payoff + save/share call to action

5. The ‘sold story’ (proof posts that pull listings)

As days on market increase and the number of expired listings continues to rise, sellers want an agent with a tried-and-true plan of action that has proven results. “Sold Story” video posts show your plan at work.

The sold story listing attraction video (example: Colby Anderson)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colby Anderson | 30A Real Estate (@colbyanderson_30arealestate)

Colby Anderson, serving the 30A market in Northwest Florida, shared the story of a record sale directed at homeowners considering selling. The idea is to make the process the hero in a way that builds confidence that his process can give them the result they desire of selling their home at the highest price possible.

He opens the video with the hook, “Wondering what it took to set a record sale in this market? Here’s the story.” He then narrates the process, including the pricing strategy, the marketing plan, open house traffic and social reach. He ends the video with a direct call to action: “If you know someone looking to sell their home, share this video with them today.”

This is an example video that is timely and one I would strongly suggest agents utilize as a model for showcasing their next successful listing sale.

Green screen sold story video (example: Lynley Ciorobea)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lynley Ciorobea | Miami FL Realtor (@lynleyresidential)

Lynley Ciorobea, out of Miami, Florida, used a green screen backdrop to share the story of the sale of one of her listings. She used the hook: “Our clients sold for almost $700,000 more than Zillow said it was worth.” Then she breaks down the six things that made the difference and invites the share.

One of the reasons this video was so effective is that sellers can see themselves in the process. It positions Ciorobea as an authority without arrogance. The kicker is that this sale happened nearly a year before she created the video story of the sale. Don’t be afraid to share stories of sales you’ve had in the past, especially if the process is replicable.

The following is a framework for a “sold story” video:

Hook: Name the outcome and the constraint (record price in this market , sold quickly in a tough market.)

The plan: pricing, prep/staging, media, distribution, events, follow-up

The result: showings, offers, days, dollars, terms, reviews

Call to action: “Know someone thinking of selling their home? Share this with them today.”

There’s never been an easier (or cheaper) time to build a personal brand that attracts opportunities. Use these five post types to get started. Model what’s working, make it your own and ask for the share. When your content is useful, local and human, the algorithm becomes your ally, and your calendar fills up.