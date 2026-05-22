“AI” and “authenticity” are the industry’s loudest buzzwords, but how do you leverage AI and automation while staying human and keeping it real? Billion-dollar producer and Million Dollar Listing alum James Harris breaks down how he stays present, booked, and busy, while using AI to scale communication, streamline tasks, and stay consistently available, protecting the relationships and personal touch that drive elite-level sales.

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