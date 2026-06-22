The deal represents a different kind of vertical integration than the industry has recently seen — one that moves laterally into homeownership itself rather than deeper into the transaction.

For decades, real estate agents have focused on staying connected with clients after closing, waiting for the next transaction. Fathom Holdings says it has a fix for that.

The company told its agents Monday that a proposed acquisition by Bed Bath & Beyond positions them to earn revenue from clients between real estate transactions — a model Fathom says the industry has never seen before. The comments are included in a letter that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The deal thus represents a different kind of vertical integration than the industry has recently seen. The Fathom-Beyond combination moves laterally into homeownership itself: Furnishings, warranties, home services and financing products that extend the agent-client relationship past closing.

“Instead of a relationship that begins and ends with a transaction, we are creating an end-to-end homeownership experience that keeps consumers connected throughout their entire home-owning journey while keeping agents at the center of that relationship,” the letter states.

A new kind of vertical

Fathom described the strategy as an “Everything Home Ecosystem” built on three pillars: An omni-channel retail operation selling home furnishings and décor; a protection and finance arm covering mortgages, home equity lines of credit and warranties; and a home services division handling maintenance, renovation and installation. The company said agents would sit at the center of all three.

What’s in it for agents

In a letter to agents, Fathom said the structure could generate additional touchpoints, referral opportunities and “residual income streams.” The company offered no specifics on how compensation would be structured or when the ecosystem would launch. The acquisition remains subject to shareholder approval.

“This is not simply about adding products and services,” the letter concludes. “This is about creating lifetime relationships between consumers and agents.”

The letter goes on to argue that “this creates a powerful alignment of interests where everyone wins.”

“We believe this move positions us to become the first to offer such a turnkey, end-to-end model to support the agent-client relationship, as we seek to help our agents build stronger, more sustainable businesses by being empowered to support homeowners before, during, and long after a transaction,” the letter also states. “The real estate industry has spent years talking about innovation. We believe we’re now positioned to lead it.”

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