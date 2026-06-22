From a historian’s take on rivalry (it’s a good thing!) to a call for AI adoption and more, last week’s NAR legislative meetings kept one eye on the clock and one eye on the calendar.

From a historian’s take on rivalry (it’s a good thing!) to a call for AI adoption and more, last week’s National Association of Realtors Legislative Meetings in Washington, D.C., kept one eye on the clock and one eye on the calendar.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY

We didn’t want you to miss a moment, so Inman’s Jessi Healey was there to bring you boots-on-the-ground coverage and the context that matters most when you’re trying to navigate a market as challenging as the current one. Whether you’re trying to optimize your brokerage’s tech stack or wondering where to focus your marketing efforts, you’ll find plenty of inspiration here.

Before her conversation with noted historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, NAR CEO Nykia Wright told a packed room at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., that she faces opposition within the association — people who don’t think like her, who challenge her, who see things differently. Then she told them that’s exactly how she wants it.

White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Michael Pratzios told a standing-room-only crowd that AI tools are available now — and agents who wait risk falling behind in what he called a “K-shaped economy” splitting businesses into two camps.

A growing share of homesellers has never listed a property before. NAR Deputy Chief Economist Jessica Lautz says agents who recognize that gap have a client opportunity most are missing.

The maps are from the 1930s. The consequences are not. Braden Crooks of Designing the WE brought the “Undesign the Redline” exhibit to the NAR expo in Washington to show how Depression-era federal housing policy drew the lines that still define today’s market — from the affordability crisis to appraisal bias to the racial wealth gap.

Email Christy Murdock