SERHANT. is launching across four Texas markets simultaneously Tuesday, bringing 13 founding agents and six independent brokerages with nearly $1.5 billion in combined sales volume to the firm as it enters its 17th state.

SERHANT. is launching operations across four Texas markets simultaneously Tuesday, bringing 13 founding agents and six independent brokerages to the firm as it enters its 17th state.

The agents and brokerages joining at launch have collectively closed nearly $1.5 billion in combined sales volume over the past 12 months. The Texas expansion — spanning Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio — follows the firm’s entrance into California earlier this year and extends a national footprint the company has been building since its 2020 founding in New York.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY

Susana Sarvis will lead Texas operations as managing director and broker of record. A Houston native with more than 17 years in the industry, Sarvis previously held leadership roles at Real Brokerage, Compass and John Daugherty, Realtors.

“After spending more than 17 years helping agents grow their businesses and navigate an evolving industry, I couldn’t be more excited to join SERHANT. and lead our Texas expansion,” Sarvis said in a statement. “Texas is home to some of the most dynamic luxury markets in the country, and I look forward to helping our agents elevate their businesses while delivering exceptional experiences for buyers and sellers across the state.”

The firm said the six brokerage agreements are not acquisitions; each independently chose to align with SERHANT. for access to its proprietary AI platform, S.MPLE, and its media infrastructure. Those brokerages include Truss Real Estate in Houston, led by Chris Phan; Evoke Realty in San Antonio, led by David Garcia Jr. and Alanna D’Antonio Garcia; MRA Realtors in Dallas, led by Robert Alvarez Jr. and Lisa Martin; KF Real Estate in Austin, led by Kasey Fagan; and Steele Portfolio Real Estate in Austin, led by Ellen Steele, who will operate as The Ausperity Group at SERHANT.

CitiQuest Properties, a Houston-based brokerage founded in 2008 and specializing in new construction and development, is also joining. Burbridge has spent 22 years in real estate, closing nearly $150 million in sales over the past 12 months and surpassing $2 billion in career volume.

Founding agents work in various markets. In Houston: Eric and Erika Nelson of Nelson Co., Nicole Lopez of Marlowe Group and Michael Bass of Bass Client Collective. In Austin: Arion and Nicole Crenshaw of Crenshaw Residential Group and Dustin Weiss of The Weiss Group. In Dallas: Matt Keeton, Aaron Shockey of Aaron Shockey Group and Michael Petersen of Petersen Real Estate Group.

SERHANT. reported $7.1 billion in sales volume in 2025 and said it has grown more than 100 percent year over year. The firm now operates in 17 states with more than 2,000 agents.

Email Jessi Healey