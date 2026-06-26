Most Americans want the federal government to address housing costs. Whether the ROAD to Housing Act will become law depends on a president who has so far declined to sign it.

Most Americans across party lines want the federal government to do something about housing costs. Whether Washington, D.C., will deliver is a different question.

Roughly 4 in 5 U.S. residents, or 79 percent, believe there should be tax breaks for first-time homebuyers, and 77 percent say there should be policies that make homes more affordable, according to a Redfin survey conducted by Ipsos in May 2026 of 4,000 U.S. adults.

Support holds across political affiliations. Eighty-three percent of Democrats say there should be policies making homes more affordable, as do 74 percent of Republicans, the survey found. Eighty-five percent of Democrats support first-time buyer tax breaks, compared to 77 percent of Republicans.

Three-quarters of respondents back caps on rent increases, 75 percent support initiatives for building homes for low-income families and 74 percent favor down payment assistance programs.

A bill that matches the moment

Those numbers align with the broad backing behind the ROAD to Housing Act, which Congress passed on June 23. The legislation targets the nationwide housing affordability crisis by increasing housing supply, streamlining building processes and expanding access to affordable homeownership, including through provisions to expand manufactured housing by reducing federal regulations.

But the bill has not been signed into law. President Trump canceled a scheduled signing ceremony on June 25, saying he would not enact the legislation until the Senate passed an unrelated voter restriction bill, according to reporting by The New York Times. Trump has described the housing measure as being “of minor importance,” The Times reported, even as members of his own party have promoted it ahead of November midterm elections.

What happens next

Speaker Mike Johnson said Thursday he would formally send the bill to Trump after meeting with the president at the White House, a step that starts a constitutionally mandated 10-day window — excluding Sundays — in which Trump must sign or veto it.

Daryl Fairweather | Redfin

If he takes neither action, it becomes law without his signature, though legal questions remain about whether a pocket veto could occur during a congressional recess scheduled to begin July 3, The Times reported.

“For over a decade, the prevailing view was that housing was a local issue best left to city councils and mayors — but housing affordability has become a national crisis,” Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather said. “By passing this bill out of the Senate Banking Committee 24-0, Republicans and Democrats alike showed that affordability is a priority. The great accomplishment of the bill itself is that it uses solutions like zoning reform and improved permitting to prove that government policies can make people better off without spending big.”

Email Jessi Healey

Redfin
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×