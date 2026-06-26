What if pressure isn’t the problem, but the advantage? This session with noted real estate coach Verl Workman reframes pressure as the catalyst for growth and guides you through four phases — pressure, growth, clarity and breakthrough — showing how momentum, confidence and results are built in challenging seasons.

Gain a clean decision-making framework to cut through distraction, align priorities and lead with purpose.

Elevate your skills and set yourself up for success in 2026. Watch the session above, plus get fresh content added weekly, with Inman Access.

Watch now.