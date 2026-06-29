The path from buyer curiosity to listing page ran through the same handful of portals for two decades. That infrastructure is starting to move — and the agents paying attention now will be the ones ahead of it.

For a long time, the path from buyer curiosity to listing page ran through the same handful of portals. You optimized for Zillow, you fed the IDX, you paid for placement.

The infrastructure was stable enough that most agents never had to think about it. That infrastructure is starting to move. A French real estate network just restructured its entire listing catalog so AI systems can read, reason and recommend from it directly — no portal required. Could other places, including the U.S., be next?

AI is rewriting how buyers find listings

A French real estate network just made its entire property catalog natively readable by AI systems, including ChatGPT, Google AI Overview and Claude, and the move points to a shift in how buyer discovery works that U.S. agents should be watching.

Orpi, which operates 1,250 real estate agencies in France, partnered with agentic AI platform Kleio to restructure its listing data so large language models can reason across both structured fields and narrative property descriptions, Inman contributor Troy Palmquist wrote. Rather than publishing listings on websites and portals, the system is built for AI agents to interpret user intent and recommend properties conversationally.

“We are redistributing the game,” Kleio co-founder and CEO Philippe Wellens told Palmquist, “because for the last 20 years [buyers] had to go through aggregators.” Wellens attributed Europe’s less regulated market structure, with no centralized MLS and more brokerage control over listing data, as a factor that made the deployment more viable there than in the U.S.

What this means for real estate professionals: The question worth asking now is whether your listing data, including descriptions, fields and narrative detail, is rich enough to be useful to an AI system making recommendations. If AI search becomes where buyer intent forms, the listings that read well to a language model may have an edge over those optimized only for portal keyword filters.

Instagram carousels now support per-slide captions

Instagram rolled out per-slide captions for carousel posts on June 18, giving creators a way to add unique text to each of up to 20 slides, Digital Trends reported.

The feature works through a toggle in the caption area when creating a new carousel post. Followers see each caption appear beneath its corresponding slide as they swipe. The update also carries an accessibility benefit: Users who rely on screen readers get the same narrative flow as sighted users, rather than a single caption describing the whole post.

What this means for real estate professionals: Carousel posts are already one of the most effective formats for real estate content, and per-slide captions make them more useful. Each slide can now carry its own context, whether that is a price point, a room description or a neighborhood detail, without cramming everything into one caption or leaving slides unlabeled. For listing carousels, open house recaps or neighborhood guides, this is worth testing.

LinkedIn is testing collaborative posts

LinkedIn announced it is testing a feature that allows multiple members and pages to share a single post together, with all collaborators listed at the top, according to a post from LinkedIn Guide to Creating.

The company said it began testing the feature with a small group of creators and brands at Cannes and plans a broader rollout over the coming months. The announcement cited use cases including product launches, brand partnerships and milestone celebrations as examples of where the format fits.

What this means for real estate professionals: Co-listed properties, broker-agent partnerships and brokerage-brand collaborations are a natural fit for this format once it rolls out broadly. A collaborative post would let both parties share the content to their respective audiences without requiring each person to post separately, which expands reach without duplicating effort. Worth watching as LinkedIn moves toward wider availability.

Meta is moving toward AI-driven content review

Meta plans to have AI handle 90 percent of its content and ad review by the end of 2026, up from 50 percent today, the Financial Times reported, as cited by Social Media Today.

The accelerated timeline comes despite a recent incident in which hackers accessed more than 20,000 Instagram accounts by prompting Meta’s AI support bot to send account verification codes to email addresses they controlled.

Meta said it has since addressed the vulnerability, but the incident underscored a structural challenge with AI-powered systems: because users can phrase requests in an almost infinite number of ways, blocking all potential misuse is not straightforward, Social Media Today noted.

What this means for real estate professionals: If you run paid ads on Facebook or Instagram, the shift toward AI-driven content review will affect how your ads are approved, flagged or rejected, and appeals processes may become less human in the process. Real estate advertising is already one of the more closely scrutinized categories on Meta’s platforms due to Fair Housing rules. Agents should document their ad content and monitor approval patterns as AI takes on more of that review load.

Social media is now the leading daily news source

More people now rely on social platforms for daily news than on television or news websites, according to the Reuters Institute 2026 Digital News Report, which surveyed more than 85,000 respondents across 48 regions.

The report found TikTok and Instagram are growing in news influence while X is declining, with Threads gaining traction as an alternative following changes under Elon Musk’s ownership.

Online creators are also rising as news sources across multiple regions, the report found, though the Reuters Institute noted creators are often motivated by engagement rather than accuracy. AI chatbots are growing as news sources as well, raising concerns about misinformation given the rate of factually incorrect responses.

What this means for real estate professionals: Your clients are forming opinions about the housing market based on what surfaces in their social feeds, not what they read on news sites or watch on TV. That makes your own social presence more important as a source of accurate, locally grounded information. Agents who show up consistently with factual market context have an opportunity to be the credible voice their followers turn to, especially as algorithm-driven content and AI-generated summaries fill more of the information gap.

TL;DR (Too Long, Didn’t Read)

A French real estate network restructured its listings for AI systems like ChatGPT and Claude, signaling a shift in how buyers may discover properties.

Instagram now supports per-slide captions on carousels, giving each slide its own text.

LinkedIn is testing collaborative posts that list all contributing members and pages at the top.

Meta plans AI-driven review for 90 percent of content and ads by end of 2026, affecting how real estate ads get approved.

Social media has overtaken TV and news websites as the leading daily news source, per the Reuters Institute.

The portal era did not end overnight, and it is not ending overnight now. But the signals are accumulating. Buyers are getting news from social feeds instead of news sites. Content is being reviewed by machines instead of people. Listings are being restructured for AI instead of search algorithms. The agents who come out ahead will be the ones who understood the shift while it was still early enough to matter.

Each week on Trending, Inman’s Jessi Healey dives into what’s buzzing in social media and why it matters for real estate professionals. From viral trends to platform changes, she’ll break it all down so you know what’s worth your time — and what’s not.

Email Jessi Healey