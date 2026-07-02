Shilo launched an AI tool that runs live 1:1 coaching sessions with real estate agents — no manager required — then reports the results to team leaders.

Shilo, the artificial intelligence conversation analysis platform for real estate teams, unveiled a new proptech tool Wednesday that runs an actual spoken, AI-powered coaching session with each agent on a roster and no manager required to sit in.

The product, called 1:1 Coaching, builds its own agenda from an agent’s call history, holds a live voice-to-voice conversation, summarizes what got covered and remembers it for the next session.

Every agent’s results roll up into a single report for the team leader, along with a dashboard showing who has and hasn’t completed their session.

The pitch is scale. A human sales manager can coach maybe 10 to 15 agents well before the individual attention breaks down, according to Shilo, and costs $80,000 to $120,000 a year.

Everyone else on a larger roster tends to get a group pep talk instead of real coaching. Shilo is betting that agents will actually use an AI stand-in to fill that gap.

“For twenty years, coaching a real estate team meant a manager listening to a handful of calls and giving everyone the same pep talk. It didn’t scale, and it was never personal,” Shilo CEO and co-founder Justin Benson said in a statement. “1:1 Coaching gives every agent a real coaching session built on how they actually sell — and gives the leader their nights and weekends back. We didn’t build a bot that spits out tips. We built a coach that shows up, remembers you, and holds you to it.”

Shilo says it ran the tool through a beta with 200 agents before launch, with sessions averaging 13 minutes and every measured dimension — enjoyment, likelihood of reuse, perceived helpfulness, personalization — scoring at least 7 out of 10.

Benson said the number he cares about most is 13 minutes. “Agents don’t spend 13 minutes with something that wastes their time,” he said. “They showed up, they talked, and they said they’d come back. For a coach, that’s the whole ballgame.”

1:1 Coaching is rolling out now to existing Shilo customers, who can turn it on for their agents without an added fee.

The company integrates with Follow Up Boss, Sierra Interactive, BoldTrail, Lofty, CINC, SureSend and Bonzo, and already sells per-call grading, script coaching and AI-generated roleplay scenarios built from real conversations.

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