The Seattle-based home search leader said on Thursday that Zillow Rentals is now live as a connected app inside Gemini and Gemini Spark.

Zillow is pushing deeper into AI-assisted home search, launching a new Google Gemini integration that connects renters with apartment listings and available tour times.

The company said Thursday that Zillow Rentals is now live as a connected app inside Gemini, allowing renters to search for apartments with available tours on Zillow from inside Google’s AI assistant. Renters can ask Gemini for listings that match their search, view available tour times and then click through to Zillow to confirm the booking.

The move makes Zillow the only real estate platform in Gemini’s connected apps ecosystem, the company said.

The launch is focused on rentals and tour scheduling, rather than for-sale listings or AI search tools built directly into Zillow’s own website or app. Zillow said the Gemini integration is designed to shorten the path from rental search to an actual tour, with Gemini handling the conversation and Zillow powering the listing availability, scheduling infrastructure and booking experience.

“Renters don’t all start their search the same way,” Michael Sherman, senior vice president of Zillow Rentals, said in the announcement. “What matters is that Zillow is there when they are ready to take a real next step — that includes inside one of the largest AI assistants in the world.”

The Gemini launch builds on other AI work from Zillow, including last year’s ChatGPT rollout and the launch of “AI Mode” on Zillow.com and the Zillow app earlier this year.

Zillow said renters using Gemini can connect their Google and Zillow accounts once, with confirmed tours appearing in their Zillow itinerary. Instant tour-enabled listings will show a “Book a Tour” option, while other properties will offer a “Request a Tour” option.

The company said the experience is rolling out to Gemini and Gemini Spark users over the coming weeks.

Rival home-search sites have also been leaning heavily into AI in recent months. Realtor.com launched a ChatGPT integration in March and followed in June with RealAssist, an AI assistant built to streamline listing search and answer buyer questions. CoStar’s Homes.com has also been part of the broader portal push to use AI to guide consumers through the home-search process.

However, Zillow’s latest Gemini functionality is focused on rentals versus for-sale homes and lives inside Google’s AI assistant rather than only inside Zillow’s own website or app. Renters can search for apartments and tour times in Gemini, but Zillow still handles the booking.

It also comes less than a month after Zillow pushed back on the idea that Google’s expanded home-listing ads posed an immediate threat to its core business. In that case, Zillow described Google’s listing ad model as closer to lead generation than Zillow’s broader transaction strategy.

Zillow told Inman that it views the Gemini rental tool as separate from Google’s expanded home-listing ads. The rental tool is focused on connecting renters to Zillow’s rental inventory and tour-booking infrastructure inside one of the AI assistants consumers may already be using.

Email AJ LaTrace

Zillow
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×