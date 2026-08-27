A scalable business grows beyond any one person’s performance, including yours, Anna Bennett writes. But you cannot build that if you do not know what is actually happening inside it.

Being the top producer in your own office is one of the most expensive positions a broker-owner can be in. The solution is to replace yourself with a high-producing agent so you can shift focus to growing the company.

But here is where most broker-owners get stuck: They agree with the idea and then have no idea where to actually start.

Before you can recruit better agents, develop your current ones or make smart decisions about who stays and who goes, you need one foundational thing in place: a structured agent accountability and production tracking system.

Not a new CRM. Not a coaching program. Not a culture initiative. Those all matter, but none of them work if you are running blind.

Why visibility has to come first

Most broker-owners have a general sense of who is performing and who is not. But knowing it in your gut and being able to act on it with confidence are two different things.

Without a tracking system, every performance conversation becomes emotional. You are working from memory instead of data, which makes it easy for underperforming agents to deflect or convince you they are just going through a slow stretch. When the data is in front of both of you, the conversation is about numbers, and numbers do not negotiate.

According to the National Association of Realtors’ 2025 Member Profile, agents with two years or less of experience earned $8,100 for the year. If you have agents at that level year after year, you are running a training program that never graduates anyone.

Know what every chair costs you

Before you track agent productivity, you need to answer a question most broker-owners have never sat down to calculate: How much does each desk cost you every month?

Take your total monthly overhead, rent, utilities, technology, admin staff, E&O insurance and marketing, and divide it by the number of agents in your office. That is your cost per desk. That is what each chair needs to generate in split revenue just to break even.

A modest office with $15,000 in monthly overhead and 10 agents means each desk needs to bring in $1,500 a month before you make a dollar of profit.

If an agent is closing four deals a year at an average commission split of $3,000, they are generating $1,000 a month. They are not covering their chair. You are subsidizing their presence.

Once you know your cost per desk, productivity stops being a vague goal and becomes a clear standard. An agent either covers their chair and contributes to profit, or they do not. That is a business conversation, not a coaching conversation, and it deserves to be treated like one.

Per-agent productivity is not a performance metric. It is a profitability metric.

What to track

You want a simple, consistent picture of each agent’s business at any given moment. Track four things.

Active pipeline: How many leads, appointments and contracts does each agent have right now? A pipeline tells you more about next month’s production than last month’s closings ever will.

Monthly activity: How many prospecting calls, listing appointments and buyer consultations is each agent doing each week? Most agents who are struggling are not having bad luck. They are not doing the work, and this is where that shows up.

Rolling 90-day production: Closed transactions and volume over the last three months give you a current, honest look at what each agent is actually contributing. Not what they did in a hot market two years ago. What they are doing right now.

Year-over-year trend: A single slow quarter is not a problem. A consistent downward trend over 12 months is a conversation that is long overdue.

How to run this scalable real estate brokerage system

Start with a weekly check-in where each agent submits a brief update on their pipeline and activity. It can be a quick form, a shared spreadsheet or a CRM field updated every Monday. When agents know their numbers are being reviewed weekly, they start paying attention to them, too.

Hold a monthly one-on-one with each agent. If production is where it needs to be, the conversation is short. If it is not, you have the facts to make it direct without it turning into a debate about effort and intention.

Set expectations in writing at the start of each year. When someone is not hitting their numbers, you are not delivering bad news. You are following up on an agreement you both made.

What this unlocks

Once this scalable real estate brokerage system is in place, you stop making decisions based on who you like and start making them based on who is performing. Recruiting gets easier. Coaching gets more effective. Hard conversations become less personal because the numbers do the talking.

A scalable business grows beyond any one person’s performance, including yours. But you cannot build that if you do not know what is actually happening inside it.

Start this Monday. Pick a tool, set up the four tracking points, and get your first weekly update from every agent. By the end of one quarter, you will have more clarity about your brokerage than most owners get in a year. That clarity is the foundation everything else gets built on.

Anna Bennett is Vice President of Development and Strategic Partnerships at FirstTeam. Get connected on Instagram.